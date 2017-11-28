Tyrone McCullagh vs. Tom Tran this Fri.

European amateur medallist out to make his name as he tops Devenish bill on Friday night. Tyrone McCullagh hopes victory this weekend will help boost his profile as he looks to capitalize on Belfast’s boxing boom.

Just two weeks after the massive ‘Frampton Reborn’ fight card in the city, Derry super-bantamweight McCullagh headlines a ‘Danger at the Devenish 2’ bill on Friday night at the Devenish Complex.

The Ginley Promotions card features a number of MTK Global fighters, with former European Elite amateur medallist McCullagh (8-0) topping the bill against German Tom Tran (6-0) in an eight-rounder.

Friday night’s fight will be the second time the Derry’s ‘White Chocolate’ has headlined a Belfast fight card, but he is keen to impress this weekend as his September outing against Doncaster’s Craig Derbyshire ended in a disappointing disqualification win.

And the 27-year-old hopes to defeat his fellow undefeated fighter Tran in style.

“Undefeated fighters going up against each other is the way boxing should be,” said McCullagh. “There are some great fights on the bill and hopefully if I get the win, I can take on more undefeated fighters and start making a name for myself.

“These are the fights I want. I could keep fighting journeymen for years, but these are the fights that show you where you’re at and help you push on and break through, so hopefully I get the win.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity against an undefeated fighter, who’s ranked No 1 in Germany [on BoxRec].

“I headlined the last Devenish show, but it was a wee bit of an anti-climax the way it ended and hopefully this will be a better scrap,” added McCullagh, who trains out of the renowned Holy Family club in Belfast under Gerry Storey Jr.

Friday night’s action-packed card features a host of MTK Global talent, with Dublin light-welterweight Phil Sutcliffe Jr also set to take on an undefeated German, Andreas Maier, on the bill.

Profile:

Name: Tyrone McCullagh

Record: 8-0 (4 KO)

Alias: White Chocolate

Age: 27

From: Derry