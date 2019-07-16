Tyrone James Set To Co-Feature Friday Nights Rockin’ Fights

Undefeated Elmont, Long Island prospect, TYRONE JAMES (9-0 6KO’s) has been making a name for himself in the New York boxing scene since 2016. James may well be the ‘heir apparent’ to the many Star Boxing world contenders and champions developed at the Paramount. James returns to The Paramount next Friday, July 19th against RAY OLIVIERIA JR. (New Bedford, MA 8-2 1KO) in an eight-round co-feature bout. The James-Olivieria bout will precede the main event for the WBC FECARBOX Silver Super Lightweight Championship between fellow Long Islander, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (Woodhaven, NY 17-2-1 7KO’s) and JEROME “THE CONQUEROR” CONQUEST (Philadelphia, PA 10-4 1KO).





James, standing at 5’10”, fighting in the super welterweight division, works behind a stiff jab, using his length to keep his opponents at a distance. While James has a strong ability to box, he has recently found success with his power, leading to a four-fight knockout streak. For all the skill James has in the ring, he doubles in flash outside of it and has steadily built up a big fan base at the “Rockin’ Fights” series that has become synonymous with thrilling boxing.

James says his nickname, “Pretty Boy,” was given to him because, “I always matched in the gym. People would say “he thinks he’s a ‘Pretty Boy,’ he never comes to the gym without matching from head to toe.'” Always seen wearing his signature, “The Jackpot,” sparkled headband, James says that moniker, “The Jackpot,” stems from his “initials, TJ, and a jackpot is three 7’s. Since my birthday is 3/7/91, I thought it was a perfect match.” From that point on, the growing legend of “The Jackpot” Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James was born.

Fighting a lot as a kid in the streets, James says his “father figured [he] could fight and get rewarded for it,” in hopes that, “it would stop [James] from fighting in the street.” The transition to the ring came naturally for James, who comes from a family of athletes. “My uncle was a professional boxer,” said James, “and my dad was a professional football player for the USFL Oklahoma Outlaws.”





After rising the amateur ranks with a record of 95-16, becoming a five-time Junior Olympic champion, and a Nebraska Golden Glove Champion, James turned pro in 2015. Fighting seven of his nine professional bouts at The Paramount, James says, “The Paramount is like a home to me. Every time the fans give me a standing ovation, and even when I have fought at other venues, you can never get The Paramount feel.” Interestingly, Nebraska’s other star, World Champion, and pound for pound great, Terrence Crawford enjoys coming and watching Tyrone James’ fights at the Paramount, to see his friend and fellow amateur standout at the exciting Long Island venue.

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA said: “we have high hopes for Tyrone James. He has charisma outside the ring and tenacity inside the ring and we think he has a bright future”.

As for what fans can expect from him on July 19th, in typical fashion, Tyrone James did not hold back, “an action-packed fight, and a KO. I fight for my fans and always give 110% each and every time.”

“Rockin’ Fights” 35 is presented by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.