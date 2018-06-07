Tyrone Crawley Jr. vs. Ricardo Garcia on August 10

Tyrone Crawley, Jr. will fight Ricardo Garcia in the eight-round junior welterweight main event on Friday, August 10th at SugarHouse Casino.





In the eight-round co-feature, Clarence Booth battles Victor Vazquez in a junior welterweight bout.

The card is promoted by KIng’s Promotions.

Crawley of Philadelphia has a record of 7-1.

The 32 year-old is a 6-year professional who won his first even bouts.





In his last bout, Crawley had to retire after round three of his bout with Anthony Mercado. Crawley was winning the fight until he suffered a wrist injury.

Garcia of The Dominican Republic has a record of 14-3 with nine knockouts.

The 31 year-old Garcia is a two year professional who won his first 14 bouts.

He won The Dominican Republic Super Lightweight title with a 10-round unanimous decision over undefeated Francisco Aguero (13-0).





Garcia is coming off an eight-round unanimous decision defeat to undefeated Montana Love on May 5th in Johnstown, Pa.

Booth of Saint Petersburg, Florida has a record of 15-4 with eight knockouts.

The 30 year-old Booth is seven-year professional who won 13 of his first 14 bouts, which included wins over Luis Joel Gonzalez (11-2-1), Osenohan Vazquez (8-2-1), Jonathan Perez (5-0) & Marcus Powell (1-0).

Booth is coming off a 4th round stoppage defeat to Dadashev (8-0) on November 11, 2017 in Fresno, California.

Vazquez of Yonkers, New York has a record of 10-4 with four knockouts.

The 22 year-old Vazquez is a four year professional who has wins over David Gonzales (8-2-2), Garcia (14-0), Jerome Conquest (6-1) & Bienvenido Diaz (2-0).

Vazquez is coming off being stopped in seven rounds to Josue Vargas on April 21st in Brooklyn, New York.

A FULL UNDERCARD WILL BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

Tickets are on sale for $100, $75, $50, and can be purchased at SugarHousecasino.com