Tyrone Brunson vs. Brandon Quarles on March 11

Middleweight’s Tyrone Brunson and Brandon Quarles will square off in the eight-round main event on Saturday, March 11th as King’s Promotions will stage it’s first show at the SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia.

Brunson of Philadelphia has a record of 23-6-2, with 22 knockouts.


The 32 year-old Brunson turned professional in 2005, and started his career with 19 consecutive 1st round knockouts. Included in that streak was a stoppage over James Morrow (8-1-2). In his last bout Brunson and Ismael Garcia fought to a 10-round draw on October 14, 2016 in Philadelphia.

Quarles of Alexandria, Virginia has a record of 18-3-1 with 9 knockouts.

The 30 year-old Quarles is a 7 year veteran, and has won 5 straight fights, with the latest being 6-round unanimous decision over Marcos Primera on June 25, 2016 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

In six-round bouts:

David Gonzales (8-1-2, 2 KO’s) of Philadelphia, PA takes on Juan Rodriguez (6-6-1, 5 KO’s) of Haymarket, Va. in a junior welterweight bout.

Carlos Rosario (6-1, 3 KO’s) of Pennsauken, NJ will take on an opponent to be named in a lightweight bout.

Tyrone Crawley, Jr. (6-0) of Philadelphia battles Victor Vasquez (6-2, 2 KO’s) of Yonkers, NY in a lightweight bout.

In a four-round bout:

Daquan Johnson (2-0, 2 KO’s) of Cherry Hill, NJ will take on an opponent to be named in a 4-round super Welterweight bout

More exciting bouts will be announced shortly.

Tickets are on sale for $100, $75, $50, and can be purchased a

