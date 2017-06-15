Tyron Zeuge vs. Paul Smith undercard fights

British-based-boxers Patrick Mendy (17-12-2, 1 KO) and Jone Volau (4-1, 1 KO) join Paul Smith, who challenges Tyron Zeuge for the WBA World title, in action on Saturday at the Rittal Arena in Wetzlar with all three Brits attempting to upset German opposition.

Mendy, born in Gambia but now residing in Reading, takes on London 2012 Olympian and undefeated pro Stefan Haertel (13-0, 1 KO), who has recently switch training teams to work with legendary German coach Ulli Wegner.

‘’Trust me when I say this is going to be the fight of the night,’’ said Mendy. “I’m confident in my training, and I have full confidence in myself to be victorious on the night. There are a lot of defeats on my record that should have been victories, and as long as the judges are fair, I know I will beat Haertel!’’





‘’This will be my first fight with my new coach Ulli Wegner, and I’m looking forward to showing everyone the improvements I’ve made,’’ said Haertel. ‘’Mendy thinks he’s coming here to cause an upset but he couldn’t be more wrong. There are levels in boxing which he needs to understand!”

British-based Fijian Jone Volau ‘TK’ will attempt to inflict German heavyweight Burak Sahin’s (11-0, 7 KOs) first defeat. After being out kept out of the ring with illness, Sahin has expressed his delight at being back in action, and says he is confident of claiming another knockout win.

‘’I’m just so glad to finally be back in the ring,’’ said Sahin. “I feel much better now, and even fitter than I was before! I’ll need to be against this opponent like Volau, because I know he’s coming to win, but I’m confident in my ability and I’m confident of getting another victory, and another knockout!”

Nicknamed ‘The Brown Bomber’ after legendary heavyweight Joe Louis, the 33 year-old Volau is equally confident, and as a member of the British Army, he reveals he will have his own fans in attendance on Saturday night.





“Being in the British Army, I have a lot of friends currently based in Germany”, said Volau. “They will all be coming to watch the fight, so we can expect an amazing atmosphere in Wetzlar on fight night.

“This is my first time boxing away from home, but this won’t make any difference to me. If anything, it gives me more focus and motivation to get the victory in front of his home fans in Germany.

“Sahin is a good undefeated fighter, but he hasn’t faced an opponent like me yet. I am looking forward to causing an upset in his backyard. I am ready for a good war, and I will be victorious on the night. Sahin’s ‘0’ has got to go!”

Completing Wetzlar’s British invasion is Paul Smith’s younger brother Stephen (24-3, 14 KOs). He faces Karoly Gallovich (10-2) in a six-round super featherweight contest, and will be looking to bounce back after an unsuccessful WBA World title attempt against Jason Sosa on November 12. Smith will no doubt be hoping to come through this contest unscathed so that he can enjoy his older brother World title challenge later that evening.

The WBA World Super Middleweight Championship clash between Tyron Zeuge and Paul Smith will be shown live and exclusive on SAT.1 and ran.de in Germany, and Sky Sports in the UK. Tickets are available via www.eventim.de or by calling +49 (0) 1806-570044.