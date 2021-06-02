Tyler McCreary – Manuel Rey Rojas & Xander Zayas – Larry Fryers on June 12th

The leader of Puerto Rico’s new wave, 18-year-old welterweight Xander Zayas, is not wasting time. Zayas, who scored one-sided victories in February and April, returns Saturday, June 12 in a six-rounder against “Lethal” Larry Fryers at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on the undercard of the WBO interim junior lightweight title bout between Shakur Stevenson and Jeremiah Nakathila.

In his first bout in more than 18 months, Toledo-born junior lightweight Tyler McCreary hopes to get back on the winning track against veteran spoiler Manuel Rey Rojas in an eight-rounder.

Zayas – Fryers and McCreary – Rojas will be among the undercard bouts streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Stevenson – Nakathila and the 10-round junior welterweight duel between Jose “Sniper” Pedraza and Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+) at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Born in San Juan and now residing in South Florida, Zayas (8-0, 6 KOs) won 11 national titles as an amateur and has five first-round knockouts since turning pro shortly after his 17th birthday in October 2019.

He has stepped up the competition in 2021, shutting out James Martin over six rounds in February and knocking out Demarcus Layton in 56 seconds in April on the Emanuel Navarrete-Christopher Diaz undercard.

Fryers (11-3, 4 KOs), an Irishman who now calls New York home, is a five-year pro. Last June, he dropped an eight-round decision to undefeated prospect John Bauza inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble.

McCreary (16-1-1, 7 KOs) last fought in November 2019 in a co-feature bout against former two-weight world champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton, but he was dropped twice en route to a one-sided decision defeat.

He made his Top Rank debut in March 2019 and looks to turn the page against Rojas (20-5, 6 KOs), a native of Dallas, Texas, who lost a competitive decision to Toledo native and junior lightweight contender Albert Bell in April.

