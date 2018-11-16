Tyler Denny On Comeback Trail

Tyler Denny is looking to come back with a bang when he attempts to rebound from his English title disappointment next month.





Denny remains the reigning Midlands middleweight champion heading into fight night at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday December 8, although he’s unlikely to defend the area belt.

He features on Errol Johnson’s BCB Promotions next show at the venue, which is fast becoming the home of Black Country boxing.

The 27-year-old, from Rowley Regis, is determined to bounce back from losing his ‘0’ to Reece Cartwright at the Town Hall in September.

His opportunity at the English crown backfired to painful effect, sustaining an horrific split lip and heavy swelling by his right eye against the powerful Cartwright.

Denny kept on fighting until he was medically withdrawn but, as the injuries were caused by bona-fide blows, it was ruled an eighth round TKO.

Now fully fit again, the southpaw undertakes a six-rounder that could produce a 10th win as a professional, with back-to-back draws also on the ledger. He’ll have one eye on his rivals.

The No 1 contender for the British title, Mark Heffron, claims Cartwright has rejected the chance to take him on for the vacant crown.

Liam Cameron was stripped of the Commonwealth title, after failing a drugs test. Elliott Matthews is next in line, tackling Rasheed Abolaji on November 30.





Matthews vacated the English honours Denny challenged for, so the two were on a collision course before. First things first, namely getting the Cartwright defeat out of his system.

Denny said: “I didn’t get banged out, I was injured but, because it was caused by a punch, it counts as a stoppage. Might be harsh, but those are the rules.

“The doctor pulled me out and I felt hard done to, at the time, until I went back to the changing room and saw the state of my lip. It was awful.

“I can’t blame him, really. My eye was almost swollen shut and it could have got worse. It was alright after a few days, my lip took a lot longer.

“I first had a six-round spar and my lip was fine. Four were with Lennox Clarke (IBO Continental super middleweight champion), he hits hard so I know it’s most probably healed!

“I wasn’t going to come back until next year, but I don’t know what to do with myself when I’m not boxing. I asked to be back out in December.

“There are still all sort of chances for me out there, the Commonwealth title will be decided soon and you never know what could happen after that.

“Thomas Essomba lost to a lad from our gym (BCB stable-mate Kyle Williams) for the English title and still got a shot at the Commonwealth next.

“I don’t think I’ll defend the Midlands, I wouldn’t completely rule it out but it’s unlikely. I still want national honours and I think I’m good enough.

“Maybe Tom Stokes (who he beat for the belt) and Nathan Heaney (unbeaten fighter from Stoke) could go for it, but I’ve not been asked to vacate.

“I could go for an international belt with one of the world governing bodies, maybe a WBC title or something like that. I’ve got a few routes to take.

“I just need to get back in the ring on December 8, get the win and some rounds under my belt and then see what comes up for me in the new year.

“I never stop learning in the gym and I feel, after last time, I need to start putting my opponents away early. I know I punch hard enough to do it.”

The main event at the Town Hall will see local favourite James Beech Jr, of Bloxwich, contest the vacant Midlands super featherweight title with Tamworth’s Louis Fielding.

A second six-rounder will see another major domestic challenger Ricky Summers, from Tipton, in action.

Summers challenged for the British light heavyweight crown last year and was last ruled out of a clash with Olympian Joshua Buatsi through injury.

A man with a point to prove will be Craig Morris, from Ludlow in Shropshire, who is looking to rebound from his own September setback.

Morris last lost in a televised thriller at welter with Scott Fitzgerald, who pulled a 10th and final round stoppage out of the hat when he looked behind on points.

Lee Glover returns to the ring after two years out. ‘The Tipton Slasher’ has competed for Midlands and English honours, the latter at two weights. He’s back at super feather.

Luke Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme and a product of Orme Boxing Club, goes after a magnificent seven of pro boxing wins. The 28-year-old light heavy has six points wins so far.

Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker, a protege of boxing legend Ricky Hatton, targets a hat-trick of paid successes. The Merridale BC graduate only turned over on September 22.

Walsall’s Levi Ferguson and out-of-towners Nathan Reeve and Cole Johnson complete the card at super welterweight, bantam and lightweight respectively.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It will be £40 for entry on the door.

The Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Bentley Mill Way, are the show’s headline sponsors. They will host the weigh in (over 18s).