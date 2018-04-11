Tyler Denny Excited By Future

It’s fair to say that Midlands Area Middleweight Champion Tyler Denny is excited for the future – his and that of BCB Promotions.





Undefeated Denny is BCB’s latest signing and will appear on the undercard of Tommy Langford’s British Middleweight Title fight against Jason Welborn at Walsall Town Hall on May 4th, sponsored by Alliance Scaffolding, Amphion Construction and Grosvenor Casino Walsall.

That fight will be Denny’s first since he beat Tom Stokes on points to capture the Midlands title on BCB’s “You Asked For It” show on September 30th.

And 26-year-old southpaw Denny is relishing getting back into the ring – which he anticipates will be a six-rounder on the undercard of Langford v Welborn – as well as being part of BCB’s plans for the West Midlands boxing scene and beyond.

“It’s exciting for the whole area and I’m glad to be a part of it,” Denny said about being part of the BCB stable.





“‘Excited’ is definitely the word. You only have to look at everything BCB are doing – there’s the Genting Arena show last month, British Title shows, IBO titles and it’s close to home.

“I don’t know what they’ve got in store for me past May 4th. I’ve just got to look after myself and I’ll fight whoever they put in front of me.

“When I fought my last fight, it was on a BCB show. I was really impressed with the set-up and it seemed really professional. I like what they’re doing and the show they had at Genting was big – I want to be part of that.

“I spoke to Paul Mann and their plan is to get a few more of them. It’s great to be part of something like that and now I’m going to be on the undercard of a British Title fight.”





Denny admits to some frustration that he has had to wait seven months between fights, but says he will be fit and ready come May 4th.

“I’ve still been training so it’s not been as bad,” Denny added. “I’ve not been sat down, doing nothing.

“I’ve just done six rounds of sparring the other day with Sam Eggington and I can’t wait to get back in there.

“I’m still with Coops Gym so I’ve got the same trainers, but I will use the Wednesbury gym as well. It’s the best of both worlds and it’s better for sparring.

“My coaches have been with me from day one and they advised me to go and speak to Errol Johnson and BCB.

“I wouldn’t have thought that my next fight would be under BCB or so far away. It’s been too long really but BCB have shows all over the place, so I’ll be active but hopefully I’ll have some big fights.

“I’ve got a good team all around me now.”

Tickets, for Langford versus Welborn, priced at £50 standard unreserved and £150 VIP Ringside, are on sale now from the Walsall Town Hall Box Office 0845 111 2900. The undercard features Denny, Doncaster Heavyweight and two-time Commonwealth Title Challenger, Dave Allen, Walsall featherweight, Rachel Ball, Swadlincote super welterweight, Ross Hollis, and Birmingham trio Kane Baker (super lightweight), Ijaz Ahmed (bantamweight) and Shaka Thompson (super middleweight).

The weigh-in and aftershow party will take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Drive, Walsall (just off junction 10 of the M6).