Two WBF International Title Fights In France On April 15; Ahmed Looking For Big 2017

Otherwise known for being the base of some of the worlds largest Champagne brands, boxing will take centre stage in Epernay, France on Saturday April 15. Two World Boxing Federation (WBF) title fights are co-featured on a show at the Hall des Sports Pierre Gaspard.

Local man Georges Beaupuis (27), bringing a 13-4 (2) record and riding a five-fight winning streak, is entering his first championship fight as he takes on former Spanish national champion Luis Crespo (36) for the vacant International Middleweight title.





Tough-as-nails Southpaw Crespo, 10-6-2 (4), is a former EU and IBF regional title-challenger, and has only come up short against very good opponents, such as Ivan Sanchez (16-2-1), Dominik Britsch (26-1-1), and Marcos Nader (17-0-2).

The man from Madrid also holds a victory over then reigning WBO European champion, and future EU champion, Roberto Santos (17-5-1) in a non-title fight, and he has clearly operated, and been successful, at a much higher level than Beaupuis.

24-year-old Bryan Boussis, also from Epernay, will be looking to come of age when he faces Ruben Movsesian from Georgia for the vacant International Welterweight title. With a 9-6-1 (0) record, he gets a big opportunity to show that he is better than his mediocre statistics suggest.

Movsesian (26), from his country’s capital Tbilisi, is 24-17-1 (19) and clearly the harder puncher and more experienced of the two. But, besides a failed crack at the Georgian Lightweight crown in 2012, this will also be his first chance to win a significant championship.

The two well-matched WBF title fights, promoted by Jerome Vilmain and Le Boxing Club D´Epernay, will be preceded by a full undercard involving further local talent, and a near sell-out crowd is expected to cheer the home-favourites on in what could be their defining fights.

Ahmed Looking For Big 2017

Ijaz Ahmed wants an active 2017 in order to put his stamp on the boxing scene writes Taran Patel.

Ahmed, who turned 24 yesteday, has two points victories under his belt so far after turning pro in November last year and will be looking to make it a hat-trick when he appears on BCB Promotions’ Heavy Artillery show in Birmingham later this month.

He’s adjusting to professional boxing life but has stated the whole sponsorship idea is where he feels he needs to work on in order to establish a name for himself.

“Sponsors are hard to get, I’ve asked a few places to try and help to get my name out but I haven’t really had any reply,” he said.

“For these sponsors the only thing they really look for is the wins and the record to be something and 0, you want to be someone who’s always winning not someone who’s lost.”

In order for him to achieve his goal of landing a sponsorship deal the Brummie boxer is hoping to be as active as possible and to go until the end of the year unbeaten.

“I’m looking to end the year 5-0. I need to be busy and keep building my name and reputation.”

The Birmingham pugilist has found so far in his pro career the fighter’s he’s come across have been far more aggressive than he anticipated, although he believes this has worked in his favour.

“I’ve found that the pro fights are more physical and they want to get into a fight more than actually boxing, their game plans seem to be to come forward rush and close down the space, from my amateur pedigree I’m doing more of the boxing and using more of the technical skills.

“I’ve just been stepping back and letting my hands go and hopefully the new things I’ve been working on should come off in this next fight and work to my advantage.”

The main event of ‘Heavy Artillery, at The Venue in Edgbaston, will see Coventry’s Dilly Singh and Wolverhampton’s Josh Burke contest the vacant British Challenge Cruiserweight Title over eight rounds.

Brummies Luke Heron (middleweight) and Aaron Murphy (debuting at cruiserweight) also feature alongside Leamington super lightweight, Michael Cole.

Welterweight Ryan Davies, from Tividale, also turns over for his bow with Old Hill’s Manny Zaber a second Black Country presence completing the line-up at super featherweight.

Tickets, which have been priced at £35 standard and £60 VIP ringside, are available now by calling 07772 503 432.