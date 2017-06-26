Two of Mexico’s brightest rising stars fight on 7/22

Ringstar Sports is proud to announce that two of Mexico’s brightest rising stars will return to action as 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Misael Rodriguez and 2016 Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado will be featured on “From Parral to the World” taking place Saturday, July 22 from Lienzo Charro Parral in Mexico and live on Televisa.

“I’m excited to have my second professional fight be in my hometown of Parral, Chihuahua, amongst my family, my friends and my people,” said Rodriguez. “The Mexican people have been amazing to me and their support from the Rio Olympics to today means so much to me. I plan on showing my opponent, everyone in the arena and the Mexican people watching on Televisa, the strength, strategy and excitement that I bring to the sport. We’re ready!”

“I am from Linares Nuevo León, and being able to fight in the biggest state in Mexico for my second fight means so much to me,” said Delgado. “I know that we will have the support of the Mexican people during the fights and that I will demonstrate my skill and strength. I can’t wait to show the fans what the new generation of Mexican boxing looks and punches like. I’m proud to be on a card bringing world class boxing to Parral and live on Televisa for all the Mexican people.”





Televised coverage on Televisa begins at 10:30 p.m. CT and will give fans a chance to see two of the next great fighters in the long line of Mexican boxing champions as Rodriguez battles Colombia’s Jose David Mosquera in a six-round middleweight boutand Delgado takes on Venezuela’s Gustavo Vera in six-rounds of super lightweight action.

Three-time world champion and Mexican star Jhonny Gonzalez will look for his sixth straight victory when he takes on unbeaten Jessie Cris Rosales in the main event.

“This is a great chance for the Mexican boxing fans watching on Televisa to see two of the country’s future world champions displaying their talents,” said Richard Schaefer, Chairman & CEO of Ringstar Sports. “Misael Rodriguez and Lindolfo Delgado bring a lot of excitement to the ring and I think that fans are going to fall in love with their styles right away. This primetime slot fighting on the undercard of a Mexican champion like Jhonny Gonzalez is only the beginning of their very bright futures.”

“Working with Misael reminds me of myself after the Athens games,” said Abner Mares, Rodriguez’s manager. “He is a strong, smart and effective young fighter who is starting his professional career in both the U.S. and Mexico. He had the hopes of Mexico on his shoulders during the Rio games and now the Mexican people can be proud being a part of his young professional career. He is ready for his fight against Mosquera and to do it in Parral is a dream come true for him, and a source of pride for everyone in Chihuahua.”





The event is promoted by by Promociones del Pueblo in association with Municipio de Parral, Cavall Vino Tinto and Playboy Mexico and is sponsored by Municipio de Parral, Cavall Fine Wine and Playboy Mexico.

At last year’s Rio games, the 23-year-old Rodriguezovercame incredible odds to win the first Olympic boxing medal for Mexico since Christian Bejerano in 2000. The Chihuahua native and his teammates had to resort to begging on public buses and streets in Mexico to raise money to compete in international boxing tournaments. He completed his road to the medal stand by defeating Egypt’s Hosam Bakr Abdin to clinch a medal in the middleweight division. Rodriguez made his pro debut in April with a dominant decision victory over Brian True in Los Angles.

A teammate of Rodriguez on the 2016 Mexican Olympic team, Delgadomade his pro debut in style in April with a third round stoppage of Luis Angel Silva. The 22-year-old captured gold at the 2016 American Olympic Qualification to earn his trip to Rio. Born in Linares but training in Tijuana, Delgado compiled a 139-15 amateur record that included a victory over former world champion Amnat Ruenroeng