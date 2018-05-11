Two New Exclusive Original Programs on ESPN+ to Expand ESPN’s Boxing Coverage

ESPN will debut two new shows this month, exclusively on ESPN+, as it continues to introduce new and unique boxing content to serve fans of the “Sweet Science.”





In This Corner is a twice-monthly deep-dive talk show with a rotating panel of four of boxing’s best journalists gathering at noteworthy New York City establishments to discuss boxing’s biggest stories, past, present and future.

The first episode of In This Corner will be available today on ESPN+ and brings fans to New York’s Crompton Ale House, just six blocks from Madison Square Garden, to preview Saturday’s big Top Rank Boxing on ESPN fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jorge Linares, as well the potential rematch between Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin (aka Triple G) and Saul Canelo Alvarez. The four featured boxing writers: George Willis of the New York Post), Chris Mannix from Yahoo Sports, Lance Pugmire at the Los Angeles Times and Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine.

The Boxing Beat, a weekly interview show available next Monday, May 14, on ESPN+, features ESPN’s lead boxing writer Dan Rafael providing an inside perspective of boxing through conversations with top fighters, as well as breaking news, commentary and questions from boxing fans. The Boxing Beat will debut with Keith Idec of Boxingscene.com and WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr.