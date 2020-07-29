O’Leary vs Limburn on August 12, Live on ESPN+

Irish phenomenon Pierce O’Leary is loving life under new trainer Al Smith – and feels the recent switch will spell trouble for Harry Limburn when they meet in less than a fortnight.

O’Leary (4-0, 1 KO) faces fellow undefeated fighter Limburn (6-0) on a massive #MTKFightNight at the LS-Live in Wakefield on August 12, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

It will be O’Leary’s first fight after relocating to London to work alongside Smith at the iBox Gym, and he’s ready to show everybody just how much his talented have improved.

O’Leary said: “I’m really excited to back, and what a tremendous card to be out on straight after lockdown. I’m more than ready for this step up and I believe it’s going to bring the best out of me yet.

“I don’t know much about Limburn, other than he fought one of my fellow opponents. He’s 6-0, but he has fought nobody. I know he’ll be coming to win, but once I stay on top of my game plan, it will be a long night for him.

“I’ve teamed up with Al Smith and all of the coaches in the iBox Gym like Paul Taylor and Eddie Lam. They have being helping me a lot and it means everything.

“Al and I have being working on bringing the best out of me. We have gelled really well and it’s a great atmosphere in the gym all of the time. Everyone is willing to help each other, so I can’t wait to show the world what I’ve gained come fight night.

“It’s being a great journey so far. MTK Global have being keeping me active and I’ve been getting used to the big events. Now I’m going for my fifth win.”

O’Leary vs. Limburn is part of a huge show on August 12, which is headlined by Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes and also features Sean McComb going up against Siar Ozgul, Craig MacIntyre taking on Darren Surtees, and Sahir Iqbal facing Maredudd Thomas for the WBC Youth title.

It kicks off a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.

Aged 15-19 and want to enter the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between? Sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: www.academyse.co.uk/mtkacademy

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal