Two More Great ‘All Chicago’ Fights Added To Next Windy City Fight Nights

A pair of exciting “All Chicago” six-round match-ups have been announced for the undercard at Warriors Boxing Promotions’ next “Windy City Fight Night” on Friday, April 28, at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago.

In an battle of undefeated Windy City featherweights, Giovanni Mioletti (6-0, 1 KO) will take his toughest test to date against comebacking and also undefeated William Hernandez (3-0). And in an intriguing super middleweight six-rounder, Chicago’s undefeated Ruben Schobitz (2-0, 1 KO) will face upset-minded spoiler Cesar Ruiz (2-4, 2 KOs).





Both bouts are in support of the eight-round main event featuring undefeated super lightweight Ramiro “El Lobito” Carrillo (11-0, 7 KOs), plus separate six-round brawls for undefeated super featherweight Josh Hernandez (5-0, 4 KOs); power-punching lightweight Jessica “CasKILLA” McCaskill (3-1, 2 KOs) and lightweight Jose Felix Quezada (11-1, 6 KOs).

In a very special added attraction, Chicago-based bantamweight prospect Shawn Simpson (4-0, 2 KOs) will make his promotional debut under the Warriors banner against Mexico’s Jose Elizondo (2-2) in a six-round match-up.

Tickets for Windy City Fight Night are on sale now and priced at $101, $76, $51 and $36. A special VIP Lounge experience is available to select sponsors.

“I’m excited to be facing an undefeated boxer and I’m really pumped to be fighting in front of a large crowd of family and friends,” Mioletti said. “I want to put on a great show for them.”

22-year-old Mioletti says he is motivated for the challenge. “I love the level of competition,” he said, “and I love fighting in my hometown.”

“I don’t know much about him. I’m just going in blind,” said 26-year-old Hernandez. “So, I’ll just go in with confidence and if I train hard I always have a chance to win. I’m training hard seven days a week.”

Hernandez is returning from a six-year layoff that saw him obtain an accounting degree and start a family. The layoff, he says, won’t be an issue.

“I’m ready and coming into this fight stronger than ever before. I’ve been dying to get back in the ring and it’s almost time.”

The promising Schobitz, from Chicago via Austria, says training is going well and he’s confident there won’t be another upset by his opponent Cesar Ruiz. In January of this year, Ruiz scored a shock TKO 1 over well-regarded, and then undefeated, Martez McGregor at the UIC Pavilion.

“Training is going great. I’m working out twice or three times a day and focusing a lot on using my legs and getting my legs strong. I sparred him (Ruiz) before and I saw his last fight. He’s a come-forward guy. He knocked out Martez with a long left hook, but he doesn’t have a lot of resources. And like they say, a good big man always beats a good little man.”

Schobitz, who came to the US to train for the Austrian amateur championships, which he won, liked what he saw and returned as a professional, in search of glory.

“I spent all my money I had saved up in Austria as a teen to move here to box. Obviously, you come here with goals to be world champion and learn as much as you can and gain experience. I want to go as far as I can. Boxing is a sport I love. I love to fight more than anything else.”

Windy City Fight Night doors open at 7:00 pm CT and the action starts at 8:00 pm. The UIC Pavilion is located at 525 S. Racine Avenue in Chicago. The entire bout card is subject to change.