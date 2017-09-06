Two Blockbuster Shows on Separate Networks on 10/14

Let’s play two! Boxing fans will have the rare opportunity to enjoy a boxing doubleheader with two separate live shows on different networks that will showcase five world championship matches from coast to coast on Saturday, October 14 presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

In the first show, sensational featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz (33-1-1, 18 KOs) will defend his world title against Chris Avalos (27-5, 20 KOs), while three-division world champion Abner Mares (30-2-1, 15 KOs) defends his 126-pound belt against once-beaten Andres Gutierrez (35-1-1, 25 KOs) at StubHub Center in Carson, California in primetime on FOX & FOX Deportes at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.



Following that will be a scintillating 154-pound world championship tripleheader on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.



Erislandy Lara (24-2-2, 14 KOs), arguably the most-skilled boxer in the division and the longest reigning world champion, will headline and defend his title against undefeated 2012 U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (20-0, 9 KOs). Hard-hitting undefeated champion Jermell Charlo (29-0, 14 KOs) will take on top contender Erickson Lubin (18-0, 13 KOs) while Jarrett Hurd (20-0, 14 KOs) will make his first title defense against tough former world champion Austin Trout (30-3, 17 KOs).



“It’s a common occurrence in Major League Baseball, the NFL and the NBA to be able to watch two or three games back-to-back on the same day, but it is rare in boxing to watch back-to-back live shows from two locations on the same day,” said Tim Smith, VP of Communications for Haymon Boxing. “This is a unique opportunity for boxing fans to watch two separate live cards on two different networks from both U.S. coasts, featuring five world championship matches in the 126-pound and 154-pound division – two of the hottest divisions in boxing. If you’re a boxing fan you’re going to want to get your popcorn ready for October 14.”



All five of the featured championship matches hold major significance in the future for the winners.



If Santa Cruz and Mares win their respective matches, they have both agreed to terms to meet in a highly anticipated rematch and featherweight title consolidation bout in early 2018. Santa Cruz won a hard-fought, narrow decision against Mares in 2015.



The 154-pound title tripleheader features four undefeated boxers and the very best the division has to offer. The winners in each match will face each other in the future to determine which one will eventually be the undisputed 154-pound world champion.