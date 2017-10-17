Turning Stone & IBHOF Announce Partnership

This new partnership is an exciting, five year, multifaceted program that spotlights Madison and Oneida Counties and will boost tourism in Central New York. The robust program includes a series of nationally-televised boxing events at Turning Stone, culminating annually in June with an elaborate International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend celebration with several events, promotions, restaurant specials and more.

Oneida Nation Homelands (October 16, 2017) – At a press conference today with many local elected officials and community leaders in attendance, Turning Stone announced a major new regional partnership with the International Boxing Hall of Fame. The five-year multifaceted program will spotlight the entire region, garnering national attention and will boost Central New York tourism. The program includes a series of nationally-televised boxing events at Turning Stone and will culminate every year in June with an elaborate and bigger-than-ever International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend celebration.





