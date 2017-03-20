Tsagouris Wins World Title; Vargas, Heron Thrill In Victory

The City of Toronto finally has a champion, and her name is Sandy Tsagouris.

Tsagouris captured the vacant WIBA super featherweight world title in a hard-fought battle with Carla Torres in the highlight of the March 18 event at Brampton’s Powerade Centre, presented by Lee Baxter Promotions.





In winning a unanimous decision, Tsagouris becomes the very first Toronto-born or based fighter to win a world title on home soil.

Scores were 77-75 and 78-74 twice.

It was a big night all around for Canadian talent, as both Kane Heron and Samuel Vargas tried to steal the show with major victories in front of a crowd of roughly 4000 fans.

Vargas defeated a durable Armando Robles via 10-round unanimous decision to retain his WBA-NABA welterweight title. Though the fight went the distance, Vargas managed to hurt Robles—who has only been stopped once in his lengthy career—several times before the final bell.

It was Vargas’ first appearance since his nationally televised bout against welterweight champion Danny Garcia, and now he has his sights set higher once again.

“We want a Toronto vs. Montreal showdown with Sebastien Bouchard,” said Vargas. “Let’s get the best from my city and the best from your city in the ring together and give Canadian fans a show.”

As impressive as Vargas’ performance was, it was welterweight prosepct Kane Heron who stole the show.

Heron earned a majority decision in a blistering brawl with Mexico’s Fernando Valencia, which earned Fight of the Night honors and a $1000 cash prize courtesy of Glenn Styres of Ohsweken Speedway.

Despite fighting several rounds with an injured right hand, Heron continued to throw it anyway, standing toe to toe with a young, fresh warrior in Valencia.

Heron insists the hand will not impact him moving forward, and looks ahead to fighting several more times in 2017 under the Lee Baxter Promotions banner.

In the main event of the evening, Logan Cotton McGuinness was shocked by Argentinian Horacio Cabral. Throughout the night, Cabral boxed brilliantly, troubling McGuinness with his handspeed and movement. In the end, Cabral netted a unanimous decision victory, and the WBC silver international super featherweight title.

Other winners on the night included super bantamweight Marc Pagcaliwangan, who stopped Emmanuel Villamar in the third round, and junior welterweight Steven Wilcox, who earned a unanimous decision over Jorge Luis Rodriguez.

The night was opened by a half hour acoustic set by Irish rock legends The Mahones, who fittingly opened their set with “Paint The Town Red,” a song immortalized as the tune playing during the final scene of the Micky Ward biopic “The Fighter.”

Lee Baxter Promotions would like to thank the following sponsors: Everlast, Dos Equis, Monte Carlo Inn, Time Reversal Integrative Medicine and MyPrints.ca.