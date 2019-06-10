Troy Williamson vs. Edwin Palacios this Saturday in Leeds

Unbeaten star Troy Williamson is hoping to gain some more vital experience in his next fight – but would have no problem making it an early night and recording another stoppage win if the opportunity presents itself.





Hard-hitting Williamson (10-0-1, 7 KOs) is set to return against Edwin Palacios at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on June 15.

Williamson’s last two scheduled eight round contests have both ended in the second round, and while he’d like to get some rounds in the bank, he’ll take full advantage of an opening to end the bout inside the distance.

Williamson said: “I’m very excited to fight now. There isn’t long to go and my weight is good and I’m feeling fit and I’m feeling strong so I can’t wait to be back in the ring.





“I was pleased with my performance in my last fight as I got the stoppage win in the second round, so that’s always a confidence booster. I was maybe looking for a few more rounds and I think that opponent was brought in to give me rounds, but if I see the stoppage I’ll always take it.

“I’ve had three eight rounders in my career now with only one going the distance, so I’m looking for a good few rounds in the bank in this fight. I’m set to face a tough opponent that can hopefully take me a few rounds, but if the stoppage is there I’ll get it, as it’s always good to please the supporters.

“It was good to return to the gym straight away after my last fight and follow up on my improvements. I’ve basically had three camps back to back now with just a few days rest in between, so that keeps me really sharp, but I’m also looking forward to a well deserved break after this one so I can spend some time with my family.”

The bill at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on June 15 also features some of Williamson’s MTK Global team-mates, as JJ Metcalf and Alex Dickinson are on the card too.