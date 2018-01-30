Troy Williamson added to Frampton vs. Donaire card on April.21

Former ABA champion Troy Williamson is set for a busy few weeks of action as he prepares for back-to-back bouts inside the space of eight weeks.

The undefeated MTK Global-managed middleweight will return to the ring on February 25 in Dunston with that bout acting as a warm-up for his undercard slot in support of Carl Frampton’s big Belfast bout against Nonito Donarire on April 21.





Williamson (5-0, 3KOs) recorded a six-round points win over Barcelona-based Nicaraguan Miguel Aguilar last November, but a hand niggle scuppered a planned December outing.

And the Darlington native is eager to get back in action, with his busy schedule kicking off in less than four weeks when he features on a Relentless Promotions bill at the Lancastrian Suite in Dunston, Tyne and Wear.

“It’s not far away and the busier the better for me,” said ‘Trojan’ Troy. “I feel good after a bit of a break and now I feel that the more fights I get, the better I’ll be. I just want to keep climbing up the rankings.

“I feel fresh after the break. I was meant to box in December, but I hurt my hand a little bit and I had to rest it. It’ll be good to get back out. The hand is all good now and I’m ready to go,” added the 26-year-old former Tri-Nations gold medallist.

The 2015 ABA champion will then return to Belfast for his second pro outing in the northern-Irish city having stopped Casey Blair on the undercard of Jamie Conlan’s dramatic win over Yader Cardoza last March.





“I’m over the moon to have two fights lined up so soon,” said Williamson. “I have a fair few supporters who are hoping to head over to Belfast for the Frampton card.

“I boxed in Belfast last year on Jamie Conlan’s undercard and I got a stoppage, so it would be nice to do that again.

“It’s a massive card to be on and Belfast is a big boxing city, so hopefully I’ll get on when there’s a good crowd in. I’m really looking forward to it,” added the Middlesbrough-based middleweight.