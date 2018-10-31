Troy James vs. Darren Surtees on Taylor-Martin card this Sat.

Troy James has no qualms about facing unbeaten Darren Surtees at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow this weekend and is confident victory will kick-start a resurgence.





The Coventry star (20-6-1-KO5) takes on Surtees (9-0-KO6) on the World Boxing Super Series card headlined by Josh Taylor vs. Ryan Martin and Ryan Burnett vs. Nonito Donaire – live on DAZN.

Last seen coming close to taking Olympian Luke Campbell the distance after stepping in as a last-minute replacement, James is determined to revive his fortunes north of the border.

James said: “There’s no point taking easy fights. I’m in this game to fight the best. I fought Luke Campbell at 24 hours’ notice last time out and now I’m up against another dangerous fighter in Surtees.

“My goals are still one step at a time. I’m just going out to win this fight and we’ll reevaluate after that.

“I’m used to hostile atmospheres and Surtees isn’t a home fighter so the occasion certainly won’t be an issue. To beat him would put me right back in the mix and I plan on doing just that.

“I want to be busy. I’m happy to be out fighting as regularly as once a month. At the least, I’d fight once every two months if I could.”

Joining James on the big stage are MTK Global team-mates Siar Ozgul (who takes on former world champion Viktor Postol), Kieran Smith, Michael McGurk and Stephen Tiffney.

