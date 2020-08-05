Troy Williamson : “I Would Have The Egg(ington) For Breakfast And The Cheese(man) For Lunch!”

WATCHING THE IBF International super welterweight belt change hands over the weekend made Troy Williamson even hungrier for success and the Trojan says he would be happy to dine out on both the winner and loser.

Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman fought out a close run fight this past Saturday, with Cheeseman getting the verdict from the judges and parting the Birmingham man from his title.

The fight received a good few plaudits from viewers but, up in Darlington, the IBF European champion was not particularly impressed with what he witnessed.

The 28-year-old former Team GB star believes he would devour both men for breakfast and midday snack.

“Watching the Eggington-Cheeseman fight made me realise I am a level above both,” said Williamson, who is set to defend his title live on BT Sport on August 15. “I would even fight them on the same day.”

“I would have the egg for breakfast and the cheese for lunch.”

Williamson suspects he is becoming an avoided man in the division but will not be deterred in his quest to conquer at 154lbs.

“There’s a reason why none of these super welterweights want to fight me. But I won’t be stopped. I will become world champion.”

Billam-Smith hopeful of emulating Howe’s success

Chris Billam-Smith has paid tribute to former AFC Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and admits he’s been inspired to have similar success in the ring.

Bournemouth native, Billam-Smith makes a first defence of his Commonwealth Cruiserweight title on Friday night against Nathan Thorley, in the second instalment of Fight Camp from the gardens of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Headquarters.

And the 30-year-old, a huge AFC Bournemouth fan himself says Howe, who parted company with Bournemouth on Sunday following the club’s relegation to the Championship, has motivated him to reach the same heights he did.

“I’ve got all that pressure as well on me as a town,” Billam-Smith told Pro Boxing Fans.

“The sport hasn’t been great down there, Georgia Hall’s done alright in the golf, but the football side of things hasn’t been too good, obviously losing Eddie and getting relegated but it’ll all change on Friday.

“It’s just inspirational the way the journey is and how he’s put Bournemouth on the map and as a football team and what he’s done, the whole underdog story.

“The whole way from the bottom of League 2 all the way to the Premier League, it’s unbelievable and that’s sort of how I feel in a way, because Bournemouth’s not known for it’s boxing, it’s not a thriving boxing town.

“Obviously we’ve got a bit of history with Freddie Mills, but other than that there’s not much history there, so that’s what I plan on doing, doing a similar rise to the football team.”