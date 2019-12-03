Troi Coleman: The Hawk Eyes KO

Troi Coleman is back in action this weekend as he looks to extend his unbeaten start to life as a professional boxer.





The unbeaten middleweight is aiming to make it six of the best in the world of pro boxing, having racked up five points successes since turning over in 2018.

That will come on BCB Promotions’ offering in the Stadium Suite at the Banks’s Stadium, Walsall Football Club, on Saturday December 7. The bill is titled ‘Battle at the Banks’s.’

‘The Hawk,’ who came to combat sports as a kickboxer and then unlicensed pugilist, trains out of the Platinum gym in his hometown of Burntwood.

The 24-year-old has seen off Lewis van Poetsch, Darryl Sharp, Kevin McCauley, Scott Hillman and Owen Jobburn.

‘The Hawk’ is hopeful of adding a KO to his record and insists he carries the power to cause his opponents trouble.

“I would be lying if I said I don’t already want a few stoppages on the record,” he admitted. “It is the entertaining factor of boxing and is what brings some fans to the sport.





“On the pads in the gym I’m told the power is there and I believe I have that knockout power, it’s just about applying it in the ring.

“If you looked at my record and thought I didn’t have power because I haven’t knocked anyone out yet, you’d be in for a shock.

“That said, the most important thing is for Saturday to be a win for sure. I am not going to promise a knockout or stoppage but I’ve been working on it in training, planting my feet more and opening for that big shot. That would be great but the ‘W’ is more important to me.”

The main event at Walsall FC will see the vacant Midlands featherweight title contested, over 10 rounds, between James Beech Jr and Luke Jones.

Unbeaten Beech, from Bloxwich, is on a quest to become a two-weight area champion with his 12th straight pro win, after 11 victories from 11 pro fights with two TKOs.

Beech, a second generation boxer as the son of local favourite Jimmy Beech is a graduate of Pleck Boxing Club, who he represented 80 times with 50 wins.

Jones, of Chasetown in Staffordshire, has two losses but has also recorded six successes from his nine pro outings, all on points.

He’s completed the duration on all but one occasion, with a technical draw against Alec Bazza ending after one round, as both men were badly cut by a clash of heads.

The show in the Stadium Suite will start at 6pm and end by 9.30pm, where screens at the venue will then broadcast the world title fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua attempts to regain his WBA ‘super,’ WBO, IBF and IBO belts from Ruiz in Saudi Arabia, who are three hours ahead of UK time.

Tickets for the bill are on sale now, which are priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP which includes a hot fork buffet.

They are available by calling the BCB Box Office on 07493 582 261 or online here:

https://myfighttickets.com