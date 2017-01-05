Boxing News 24/7


Triple Olympian Paddy Barnes Features On Belfast Show

- Leave a Comment

Irish amateur legend Paddy Barnes will make his second professional appearance against an opponent to be confirmed at the Belfast Waterfront Hall on Saturday 18th February, live and exclusive on BoxNation.

Belfast’s two-time Olympic medallist received an incredible reception on his pro debut last time out at the Titanic Exhibition Centre and is delighted to be returning to the ring next month for what promises to be another top evening of boxing for the city.


His victory on November 5th came via an unusual ending after the outclassed Stefan Slavchev inexplicably lifted Barnes during the fourth round and was consequently disqualified.

After a short Christmas break, Paddy is back in the gym and preparing for a huge 2017. The ferocious Flyweight is promising another unforgettable night for his army of fans and is aiming to kick the New Year off in style.

“The atmosphere for my debut was unbelievable and I can’t wait to return,” said Barnes. “Irish boxing just keeps getting better and I’m delighted to be a part of it. We have some really exciting plans for the next twelve months and it all begins at the Belfast Waterfront on February 18th.”

Tickets, booking information and further undercard additions will be announced shortly.

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / British Boxing / Triple Olympian Paddy Barnes Features On Belfast Show

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Golovkin vs Jacobs: Jacobs leaving no stone unturned in training
Pacquiao’s guy Michael Koncz reportedly demands $20 million payday for Pac-Man to fight Terence Crawford
The Joshua Paradox
No Salido-Lomachenko rematch any time soon; Arum says Salido “Chickened Out!”
Ahead of the Badou Jack fight, James DeGale compares himself to Joe Calzaghe
Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz on Jan.28 on Showtime
Amir Khan: Danny Garcia assured me we will fight again
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz on Jan.28 on Showtime

Several end-of-year praises, including two Fighter of the Year honors for featherweight world champion Carl Frampton, will add prestige and...

Close