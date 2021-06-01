Triller Fight Club signs Jim Lampley as broadcaster

Triller Fight Club today announced that it has signed Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Jim Lampley as its new lead play-by-play voice. Lampley will begin his multi-fight deal with the historic June 19 Triller Fight Club card at Miami’s loanDepot park, which will feature both men’s and women’s undisputed world title fights for the first time. Headlining the event, ‘The Takeover’ Teófimo López, (16-0, 12 KOs), will defend his Undisputed Lightweight World Titles (IBF, WBC, WBO, WBC, RING) for the first time against Mandatory Challenger ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr., (19-0, 12 KOs). Triller Fight Club is a partnership between Triller and Snoop Dogg and is spearheaded by Ryan Kavanaugh. Produced by “So You Think You Can Dance” co-creator Nigel Lythgoe and featuring a pre-event concert by superstars Meek Mill, Myke Towers, Snoop Dogg and Lunay (more to be announced), the Fight Club event is an unprecedented evening combining the world’s best boxers and entertainers in a not-to-be-missed, four-quadrant entertainment extravaganza.

“It is an honor and a privilege to welcome the preeminent voice in boxing, Jim Lampley, to Triller Fight Club,” Ryan Kavanaugh said. “We will blend all the best elements of music, entertainment and sports, and there is no one better to help lead our broadcasts for fans of all ages than Jim.”

“I am impressed that Triller Fight Club is aggressively seeking to put together the best telecast possible, and it is that mentality that makes Triller the best possible platform for my return to ringside,” said Lampley. “This first telecast features Teofimo Lopez, conqueror of the great Vasiliy Lomachenko and an exciting new talent who has already made a historic mark on the sport. That says it all for me.”

After more than three decades in network television, and nearly 30 of them as host of HBO’s flagship World Championship Boxing franchise, Jim Lampley is one of America’s most renowned and respected broadcasters and journalists. He was host and blow-by-blow announcer for all HBO Boxing telecasts from March 1988 until December 2018 and has called some of the biggest fights in the history of the sport. From the biggest upset in heavyweight championship history (Mike Tyson vs. Buster Douglas in 1990), to the stirring trilogies between Evander Holyfield and Riddick Bowe and Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward, to the remarkable triumph of 45-year-old George Foreman over Michael Moorer in 1994, to the long-awaited showdown between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002, to the prolific confrontation between Oscar de la Hoya and Floyd Mayweather in 2007, Lampley and history have gone hand in hand.

The four-time Sports Emmy® Award-winner has also covered more Olympics than nearly any other American broadcaster and has covered every major sports event through the course of his extensive career. Lampley also founded Atticus Entertainment, which collaborated in 2012 with renowned filmmaker Peter Berg on the critically-acclaimed prime time HBO series On Freddie Roach and produced HBO’s The Fight Game With Jim Lampley. Lampley was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and was enshrined in June of 2015.

Triller Fight Club will be the first-ever boxing event held at loanDepot park, home of the Miami Marlins and will be configured in an intimate and unique setting with full open seating for the first time since COVID. The event offers something for everyone: boxing purists, music lovers, adults and kids. Prices will range from $50 to $3,000 and will include options from VIP ringside seats to traditional seats in the stadium upper and lower bowls, as well as seats near the two entertainment stages on either side of the ring, positioned at the pitcher’s mound. For tickets and information, visit www.TrillerFightClub.com.

Previously announced on the main card and co-featured, competing for the Women’s Super-Middleweight Undisputed World Title, Franchon ‘The Heavy Hitting Diva’ Crews-Dezurn, (7-1, 2 KOs), holder of the WBO/WBC belts battles WBA/IBF title holder Erin Cederroos, (8-0, 4 KO), over ten rounds. The victor will also receive the RING Magazine belt.

In a heavyweight clash, Las Vegas, NV resident Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter II, (19-1-1, 3 KOs), will battle Michael ‘White Delight’ Wilson, (21-1, 10 KOs), of Medford, OR in a ten-round WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator. Hunter is currently ranked #7 by Ring Magazine and #10 by ESPN.

Competing for the WBC International Super Featherweight Silver Championship, Andy ‘El Tiburon’ Vences, (23-2-1, 12 KOs) of San Jose, CA meets Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll, (19-2-1, 5 KOs), of Dublin, Ireland in a scheduled 10-rounder.

The evening kicks off three-hour pre-event concert kicks off at 6:00pm EDT, with Meek Mill, Myke Towers, Snoop Dogg and Lunay—and others to be announced, performing before the most exciting, thrill-packed fight of the year, a four-hour boxing extravaganza which will also offer entertainment between fights once the fight card starts. There will also be a surprise performance of a never-before-seen, never-to be-seen-again duet.

Additional fights and entertainment will be announced in the coming days.

FITE, the world’s premier streaming PPV platform for sports and entertainment recently acquired by TrillerNet, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online for the June 19 event, and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com.

The PPV is now available for purchase at the “earlybird” price of $49.99 (U.S. & Canada), and will rise to $59.99 if purchased on June 19th, day of the event. Fans outside North America can check the FITE link at https://www.fite.tv/watch/teofimo-lopez-vs-george-kambosos/2p97b/ for international pricing.

TEXT “FIGHT” TO 75303