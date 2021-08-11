Triller announces undercard for Sept.11th

TRILLER has announced three outstanding undercard fights for LEGENDS II set for Saturday, September 11 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA and available for viewing globally on Pay-Per-View. The event is headlined by the return to the squared circle of Boxing Legend, ‘THE GOLDEN BOY’, OSCAR DE LA HOYA battling former UFC Superstar VITOR ‘THE PHENOM’ BELFORT. Just added to LEGENDS II, Former Heavyweight and Cruiserweight World Champion DAVID ‘THE HAYEMAKER’ HAYE will face off against JOE FOURNIER in a scheduled eight-round heavyweight battle.

The first segment of the first ever two-continent, two main event Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View, geared towards fans in the UK and Europe will start at 3:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. BST (London Time) with a music concert in addition to featured undercard bouts followed by the HAYE vs. FOURNIER eight-round heavyweight battle and will be priced at £19.99.

Following the Haye vs. Fournier fight, a FREE Pre-View will commence with the main Pay-Per-View priced at $49.99 starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. The $49.99 price includes both segments of the Pay-Per-View.

Triller has sold over 2,500,000 Pay-Per-Views to date and expects to exceed 4,000,000 Pay-Per-Views buys for the year making it the largest league; eclipsing even the UFC who’s deal with ESPN provides $350,000,000 a year for 2.500,000 Pay-Per-Views buys, which Triller has already exceeded this year.

Tickets starting at $75 will On-Sale this Friday, August 13 at 12:00 p.m. PT and may be purchased through AXS.com or at this Ticket Link. Doors will open on the day of the event at 3:00 p.m. with the first bell at 3:15 p.m. local time. The STAPLES Center is located at 1111 S. Figueroa St. in Los Angeles, CA 90015. Very-limited VIP packages as well as Super-Exclusive behind the scenes packages will be available too.

“We will keep shaking shit up until it’s perfect. And given that achieving a perfect show is virtually impossible we will always just be shaking shit up,” said RYAN KAVANAUGH, Co-Founder of Triller.

The evening’s visionary and producer NIGEL LYTHGOE; creator of American idol and “So You Think You Can Dance” has imagined and created the Mexican Independence Day Celebration for LEGENDS II. The event will be hosted by SNOOP DOGG who continues to provide strategic counsel to Triller Fight Club, assisting in the selection of fighters and musical acts for the show-stopping events. He secured his spot as a fan favorite with his entertaining commentary during Triller’s first sporting event, MIKE TYSON vs. ROY JONES JR.

“This isn’t just a boxing match and this isn’t just a concert, it’s a night not to be missed,” said Lythgoe.

Triller’s last show shook up New York City when thousands of people “stormed the gates” at Madison Square Garden trying to get into an already sold out and more than packed house.

Fighting out of London, David ‘The Hayemaker’ Haye is a former unified Cruiserweight World Champion and WBA Heavyweight Champion. With a professional career spanning an acclaimed 16 years he is one of Britain’s most celebrated and successful champions in the modern era.

David Haye and Evander Holyfield are the only boxers in history to have unified the cruiserweight world titles and become Heavyweight World Champions. His illustrious career finished with a record of 28-4-0, 26 of these victories by devastating knockout!

To capture the WBA World Heavyweight Title, ‘The Hayemaker’ closed a record-breaking gap when he defeated Nikolai Valuev who was a colossal 11 inches taller and 100 lbs. heavier.

“This is not a comeback, this is about teaching Joe Fournier there are levels to the boxing game,” said David Haye. “One must stay in their lane or risk getting flattened.”

“There are certain things in life you can’t buy, Joe ‘The Billionaire’ Fournier needs to learn that. I was the heavyweight Champion of the World just 10 years ago, I’m only 40. Joe is delusional, Champions are born not bought.”

Joe Fournier has amassed an undefeated record with all of his nine fights ending in spectacular knockout fashion. The billionaire entrepreneur was most recently victorious on April 17, 2021, stopping Andres Londono in the second round at the Triller Fight Club event headlined by Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

“I will shock the world and knockout David Haye,” proclaimed Joe Fournier. “Unquestionably, one of the hardest challenges of my life, but this is the perfect fight at the perfect time for me. Haye is riddled with injuries, ten years past his prime. I was a late starter to this pro boxing game, now I’m coming into my fighting prime. I’m healthy, motivated and ready to prove a point to Haye, that on September 11 I will be victorious.”

Co-featured, UFC Legends, ANDERSON ‘THE SPIDER’ SILVA from Sao Paolo, Brazil and ‘THE HUNTNGTON BEACH BAD BOY’ TITO ORTIZ will clash in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match for combat sports supremacy.

Silva is a Former UFC Middleweight Champion who holds the record for the longest title reign in the company’s history from 2006 to 2013 (2,457 days). On June 19, 2021, Silva made his professional boxing debut defeating Former Middleweight World Champion and Son of the Legend, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Stated Anderson Silva, “I am very excited to have the opportunity along with my team to get in the ring against Tito Ortiz on September 11th with Triller Fight Club who are really shaking things up in the combat sports world”. Silva is represented by ICM Partners who negotiated this deal.

Among the most popular MMA fighters in history and one of its biggest Pay-Per-View stars, Tito Ortiz held the UFC’s Light Heavyweight Title for over three years. Settling a long feud with Chuck Liddell on November 24, 2018, Ortiz stopped the fellow MMA legend with a first-round knockout in Los Angeles, CA.

“I am excited to be taking on a new challenge and compete against another great fighter in Anderson Silva,” said Tito Ortiz. “As a patriot, fighting on September 11 means a lot to me, so I am grateful to both Triller and Campbell McLaren from Combate Global for giving me this opportunity.”

Additionally, in a highly anticipated 10-rounder, ANDY ‘El TIBURON’ VENCES, (23-2-1, 12 KOs), of San Jose, CA will challenge Ireland’s JONO ‘KING KONG’ CARROLL, (19-2-1, 5 KOs), for the vacant WBC International Silver Super-Featherweight Title.

Vences vs. Carroll was previously scheduled for June 19 in Miami, FL. In addition to continuing their training, both combatants have used the time to engage in a war of words through the media. Fighting for the first time in 2021, the popular, all-action Vences will look to bounce back into the win column following a hard-fought split decision loss to Luis Alberto Vargas on July 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. The always ready-to-rumble road warrior Carroll hits the ring following a fourth-round knockout of Romic Airapetean on March 27, 2021 in Malaga, Spain.

Said Andy Vences, “Fighting September 11th at STAPLES Center on the Triller Fight Club undercard is a huge step forward in my career. Jono Carroll is experienced and comes to fight. Mentally I know what needs to be done and the crowd is in for a show from start to finish. We’ve already had multiple altercations leading up to this fight and there is nothing more for me to do but show him in the ring I’m a stronger, smarter, more disciplined and focused fighter. Come September 11th I will be victorious‼️ We are 100% focused on Carroll and what needs to be done!”

“I’ve been training my whole career for these types of fights,“ said Jono Carroll. “I feel like I need to make a huge name for myself in the United States and that’s where I want to win my world title but this is where it all starts. Andy Vences just won’t be able to handle what I’m about to give him, his time is up. The King stays the King!”

LEGENDS II will be broadcast globally on FITE, iNDemand and through all leading Cable, Satellite and Telco Providers in the U.S. and Canada. The suggested PPV retail price is $49.99.

**HOW TO WATCH THE SEPTEMBER 11, 2021, TRILLER PPV EVENT**

TV: Cable, satellite & telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), among others, as well as leading operators.

Worldwide Streaming: FITE.TV and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, IPTV, game controller and OTT apps as well as the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub

LEGENDS II is the second event Triller Fight Club has promoted at STAPLES Center, the first being Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. on November 28, 2020. The fight was boxing’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year garnering over 1.6 million buys.

FITE, the world’s premier streaming PPV platform for sports and entertainment recently acquired by TrillerNet, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online for the September 11 event, and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com.

iNDemand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco PPV provider for the De La Hoya vs. Belfort fight. Fans will be able to order the event on PPV through their existing cable, satellite, and telco PPV providers across the U.S. and Canada.