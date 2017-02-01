Boxing News 24/7


Trey Lippe Morrison injured in training

NEW YORK (Feb. 1, 2017) — Undefeated heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison suffered a cut over his left eye while sparring on Tuesday at Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles and is unavailable to fight on next Friday’s ShoBox: The New Generation telecast.

“I’m very disappointed for Trey because this is the best camp that we’ve had together,” said trainer Freddie Roach, who was in his sixth camp with the undefeated heavyweight. “Trey should be healed and back in the gym in three or four weeks to come back stronger than ever.”


Lippe Morrison (13-0, 13 KOs) was set to make his second ShoBox start in an eight-round heavyweight bout against Daniel Martz on Feb. 10 at Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Okla., near his hometown of Vinita. (See attached for photo of Lippe Morrison’s cut)

“This is a small setback for Trey,” said Tony Holden of Tony Holden Productions. “You can’t prevent these injuries, they are just part of the sport. I can’t wait to get him back in the gym with Freddie to continue his path toward becoming a world title contender.”

The Feb. 10 ShoBox will continue as a tripleheader live on SHOWTIME beginning at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT. In the 10-round main event, undefeated super lightweight powerhouse Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk (13-0, 10 KOs) will face aggressive-minded once-beaten Abel Ramos (17-1-2, 12 KOs).

In the eight-round co-feature, former Dominican Republic Olympian Lenin Castillo (15-0-1, 10 KOs) and former national Golden Gloves champion Joe “Mack” Williams (10-0, 7 KOs), of Far Rockaway, N.Y., clash in matchup of undefeated light heavyweights. In the opening bout of the telecast, Spain’s up-and-coming unbeaten Jon “Johnfer” Fernandez (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on southpaw Ernesto Garza (7-1, 4 KOs), of Fort Hood, Texas, the eight-round super featherweight scrap.

Tickets for the event promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Tony Holden Productions in association with Fight Promotions are priced at $35, $55 and $75 and are available at buffalorun.com and at stubwire.com.

