Trenel vs. Pate, Rematch For Two WBF Titles On March 10

Two World Boxing Federation (WBF) titles will be on the line when French compatriots Gregory Trenel and Cedric Pate rematch in the main event of a show promoted by Hamid Zaim Boxing Team on Saturday March 10 at the Complexe René Tys in Reims.

The Super Welterweight rivals first fought in March of 2016, with no winner as the bout ended in a four round split draw. Now, almost two years later, they will attempt to settle the score, in a much more significant fight over ten rounds.





Besides the vacant WBF International Super Welterweight title, Trenel, 9-3-1 (2), will be defending the WBF Eurasia title he won in his most recent fight, convincingly stopping Georgian Anzor Gamgebeli in four rounds last April.

7-0-1 in his last eight outings, 26-year-old Trenel from Dainville will be looking to continue the momentum he has build in his career, but he is sure to again get a stern challenge from Charleville-Mezieres´ undefeated Pate, 12-0-1 (4).

While it will be his first championship fight, Cedric Pate has been the more active fighter since their first encounter, as he has boxed nine times since the draw, compared to Gregory Trenel only entering the ring three times.

Not surprisingly both feel they did enough to deserve the victory in the original fight. It remains to be seen who has improved the most in the interim, and who will hold two World Boxing Federation (WBF) titles after the rematch.