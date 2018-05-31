Travis Kauffman vs. Scott Alexander on June 10 on PBC on FS1 and FOX Deportes

Rugged veteran heavyweight Travis Kauffman will take on Scott Alexander in a 10-round bout that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes action that features three heavyweight showdowns on Sunday, June 10 from Pioneer Event Center in Lancaster, California.





The telecast begins at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT and will see former world title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington take on once-beaten Wes Nofire in a 10-round attraction plus 2012 U.S. Olympian Michael Hunter challenging Iago Kiladze in a 10-round fight. Also featured on the card is sensational super welterweight prospect Joey Spencer (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round special attraction.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now. To purchase tickets visit the Pioneer Event Center’s website: www.uavpec.com.

“Travis Kauffman doesn’t back down from anyone and there’s no doubt he’ll be looking to make a statement against Scott Alexander on Sunday, June 10,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “It’s an interesting time in the heavyweight division and all the winners on this card will figure into the picture in a prominent way in the future.”

Kauffman (31-2, 23 KOs) will look to boost his own contender credentials with a win after most recently dropping a close majority decision to Amir Mansour last March in Kauffman’s hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania. Kauffman had entered that bout with a 14 fight unbeaten streak, including dropping Chris Arreola in a fight that resulted in a no contest and a knockout of former title challenger Epifanio Mendoza.





“I am excited to get back in the ring,” said Kauffman. “I have not been in the ring in a year and a half and I can’t wait to go in there and show that I still have a lot left. I am not going in there to win by decision. I am going in there looking to knock him out, because I am tired of leaving it up to the judges.”

The 29-year-old Alexander (14-2-2, 8 KOs) has put together two straight victories since losing to LaRon Mitchell by unanimous decision in 2016. Fighting out of Los Angeles, Alexander is noted for his fast hands, and scored a TKO victory over Pedro Julio Rodriguez in his last fight on March 3.

“I’ve been working hard preparing for a fight at the end of June so I jumped at this opportunity,” Alexander said. “I’m always ready to step into the ring and take on any and all challenges. I’m ready to make my mark. My time is now!”

A U.S. Navy veteran who also played tight end and defensive end at the University of Southern California, Washington (18-2-1, 12 KOs) will step into the ring looking to score a bounce back victory on June 10. Washington was stopped in his world title challenge last February against Deontay Wilder on FOX, although he was nearly even on the scorecards at the time, before losing a bout to unbeaten Jarrell Miller in July. Prior to those fights, Washington had been unbeaten in 19 pro fights with victories over a slew of veteran contenders.





A Cherokee-citizen born in Oklahoma and training out of Miami, Nofire (20-1, 16 KOs) most recently scored a second round stoppage of Stacy Frazier last September. The 32-year-old was riding a four-fight knockout streak that includes stoppages of Yasmany Consuegra and Ty Cobb before losing his first pro fight to Joey Abell in 2016 on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

After representing the U.S. at the 2012 Olympic games, Hunter (13-1, 8 KOs) turned pro and began rising up the cruiserweight rankings until losing his first world title fight to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk last April. The 29-year-old returned to action this April with a decision victory and will set his sights on a world title shot at heavyweight.

Kiladze (26-2, 18 KOs) was riding a six-bout winning streak into his January matchup with unbeaten Adam Kownacki that ended with Kiladze losing in six rounds. Representing the country of Georgia and now fighting out of Los Angeles, Kiladze will be in his fifth fight as a full time heavyweight on June 10.