Tramaine Williams vs. Eduardo Garza on 3/25

Undefeated featherweight prospect Tramaine “The Mighty Midget” Williams has been added to the televised portion of the March 25th “KO Night Boxing: History Begins” card, featuring the professional debut of 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez.





“KO Night Boxing: History Begins” will air live (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) on CBS Sports Network from Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas.

Wichita native Hernandez will meet upset-minded Las Vegas (NV) flyweight Patrick Gutierrez (0-2) in the six-round main event.

“KO Night Boxing: History Begins” is presented by KO Night Boxing LLC, in association with Kansas Star Casino, and sponsored by Miller Lite, Mel Hambelton FORD and TITLE Boxing.

In the eight-round co-feature, the 24-year-old Williams (9-0, 3 KOs) faces tough Texan Eduardo Garza (6-1, 2 KOs) in Williams’ Roc Nation Sports promotional debut. The most notable victory to date for the slick southpaw from New Haven (CT) is a six-round “shutout” decision over previously undefeated Isaac Zarate (5-0) in Oklahoma.

Undefeated junior middleweight prospect Neeco “Rooster” Macias (14-0, 8 KOs), of Palm Desert, California, battles Mexican veteran Cesar Soriano (26-34-1, 16 KOs) in the eight-round televised opener.

Former Kansas St. light heavyweight champion Jeff Page, Jr. (17-3, 11 KOs), fighting out of Andover (KS), takes on former USA Midwest champion Steve “The Spoiler” Walker (26-33, 18 K0s), from Hannibal (MO), in an eight-round cruiserweight match.

Also fighting on the undercard, in separate four-round bouts, are Kansas St. junior middleweight champion Efrain Morales (4-0, 1 KO), from Garden City (KS), vs. Wichita’s Robert Alexander Sevam (2-5, 2 KOs), Garden City featherweight Eric Vargas (1-0, 1 KO) vs. New Mexico’s pro-debuting Kevin “Indio” Garcia, and Winfield (KS) cruiserweight Juan Hollingsworth will make his pro debut vs. Raymond Gray, of Columbia, Missouri.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Ticket prices are $115.00 (ringside, rows 1 & 2), $75.00 (floor seats, rows 3-5), $60.00 (floor seats, floor rows after 1-5), $35.00 (lower bowl) and $25.00 (upper bowl). Suites seating up to 22 people are available to purchase for $2,500 (includes non-alcohol beverages and food).

Tickets are available to purchase at www.kansasstarcasino.com/entertain/arena or www.ticketmaster.com. All ages show.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. CT with the opening bout scheduled at 6:00 p.m. CT.

TITLE Boxing is the official apparel and gloves partner for Knockout Night Boxing.