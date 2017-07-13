Tramaine Williams faces Angel Luna on 7/29

Undefeated featherweight prospect Tramaine “The Mighty Midget” Williams will headline the “KO Night Boxing: Rumble on the Water 2” card, on July 29, to air (10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT) on CBS Sports Network, live from The Queen Mary’s outdoor venue in Long Beach, California.

Presented by Black Tree, “KO Night Boxing: Rumble on the Water 2” is promoted by Roy Englebrecht Promotions, in association with KO Night Boxing LLC and Roc Nation Sports.

Williams (11-0, 4 KOs) faces Angel “El Gato” Luna (12-3-1, 7 KOs) in the 10-round main event.





“We’re looking forward to partnering with Black Tree, Roy Englebrecht Promotions, Roc Nation Sports and The Queen Mary for another great ‘Knockout Night Boxing’ event,” KO Night Boxing president John Andersen said. “Tramaine Williams is one of the hottest prospects in boxing and we’re excited to have him fight on another ‘KO Night Boxing’ show.”

After a sizzling start to his pro career, the New Haven, Conn. Native was inactive for nearly two years (2-13-2015) due to out-of-the-ring issues, but bounced back strong in January 2016, signing a promotional contract with Roc Nation Sports.

In his first fight under the Roc Nation Sports banner, Williams dominated Eduardo Garza (6-1) en route to an eight-round unanimous decision.in the CBS Sports Network co-featured event in Wichita, Kansas last March.

In his last fight on the Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev II card at Mandalay Bay, Williams produced the most signature victory to date, stopping former NABO, WBC US and California State super featherweight champion Christopher Martin (30-8-3) in the second round.





Williams first began boxing at the age of nine, accumulating an impressive record of 97-10 over his amateur career. During that span, he was a ten-time national amateur champion, a two-time Ringside World champion and a four-time Silver Gloves champion. He also was a PAL National Junior Golden Gloves champion.

Luna, fighting out of the Dominican Republic, is a proven upset specialist having defeated then unbeaten (15-0-1, 11 KOs) Jose Lopez, on June 6, 2015 at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, by way of a six-round unanimous decision. Lopez is currently the reigning WBO International super featherweight champion.

Former amateur boxing prodigy, undefeated Brooklyn light heavyweight prospect Junior “The Young God” Younan (12-0, 9 KOs), will face an opponent to be determined in the eight-round co-featured event. Also fighting under the Roc Nation banner, the 21-year-old Younan compiled a sterling 90-5 amateur record, highlighted by his three-time Ringside World and three-time National PAL championship performances.

A pair of California heavyweights square off in the in the six-round CBSSN opener as Rodney Hernandez (10-5-2, 2 KOs), of Modesto, meets Los Angeles’ Jonnie Rice (6-2-1, 4 KOs), a former Winthrop College (SC) basketball player.

Fighting on the undercard in four-round matches are Los Angeles featherweight Sergio “El Nino” Quiroz (3-0) vs. Lupe Arroyo (2-0), of Huntington Beach (CA), Whittier (CA) lightweight George Acosta (2-0), and pro-debuting welterweights Eric Gomez, of Santa Ana (CA), and Long Beach’s Raul Calderon.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

All tickets are priced at $60.00 and on sale to purchase by calling 949.760.3131.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. PT with the opening bout scheduled at 6:30 p.m. PT.