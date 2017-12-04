Tracey Johnson battles Cristiano Pedro on 1/27

Boston Boxing Promotions has announced another fight added to the first ever professional boxing event to be held at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, NH on Saturday January 27th as Boston’s Tracey Johnson (4-5-4, 0 KO’s) takes on Lewiston, Maine’s Cristiano Pedro (2-1, 1 KO) in a four-round cruiserweight fight.

Tracey Johnson is the brother of former Junior Middleweight World Champion and United States Olympian Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade. He’s become known as a “road warrior” as, despite being based in Boston, Johnson’s last five fights have taken place in Connecticut, Florida, Las Vegas, California and Maine. This fight in Windham will mark the closest he has ever fought to home as a professional. His career-defining win came in June 2016 when he took a split decision over the previously undefeated Cashton Young at a fight card promoted by former world champion Roy Jones Jr.





“This fight is a great way to come back after a year off. I greatly appreciate the opportunity and I want to get my name back in the rankings and remind people I’m still here,” said Johnson.

Cristiano Pedro, originally from Angola and now living in Lewiston, Maine, is a heavy-handed and powerful cruiserweight. In his most recent fight, he needed just 39 seconds to knock out his opponent. He made his pro debut in his native Angola in 2012 before making his US debut in 2016. Since moving to New England, he has accrued a wild following that loves his “all action” style.

“I would like to take this time to thank Boston Boxing Promotions for this opportunity. I have been training hard, have a great game plan and look forward to having my hand raised at the end of the night. I hope everyone comes out and joins us for a great night of fights,” said Pedro.

Tickets for the January 27, 2018 World Class Boxing event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.

Boston Boxing Promotions was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to the resurgence of professional boxing at the regional level, particularly in the New England area. Since that time, it has presented professional boxing events in places like Boston, Cape Cod and New Bedford. To learn more about the promotion, you can follow them on Twitter @BostonProBoxing, join the promotion’s official Facebook page “Boston Boxing Promotions,” and visit the promotion’s website www.BostonBoxingPromotions.com.