Price vs Turner: David Price is preparing to much an eagerly-anticipated return

Huge-hitting heavyweight David Price is relishing the prospect of clashing with Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner at MTK Global’s Belfast show on October 5 – live on BoxNation.





The Titanic Exhibition Centre will stage another huge night of boxing for the city and Price (22-5-KO18) is enthusiastic over the prospect of facing off with Turner (12-3-KO8) with plenty at stake.

Price rocked former world champion Alexander Povetkin before succumbing to a stoppage defeat last time out, while Turner put on a brave display in defeat to the fast-rising Nathan Gorman.

Price feels neither man can afford another defeat if they’re to keep their designs on ‘the big time’ in the realms of possibility – and revealed Turner called for the fight in the immediate aftermath of the loss to Gorman.

Price said: “I’m fully motivated for this one because of the opposition. Sean Turner is a very good fighter and this is the perfect fight for me coming off my last fight.





“Turner lost against Nathan Gorman in his last fight so he has a point to prove. He’s hungry just like me and there are big fights for the winner. For the loser, there’s nowhere to go.

“We had other offers but we’ve made the right choice here. It’s a calculated decision to fight Sean and the pressure is on.

“I actually met Sean after the Gorman fight and he looked at me with blood all over his face and told me I was next! I know he’s had a lot of good wins and a couple of losses just like me so it’s a great crossroads fight.

“I feel no pressure to compete with Gorman’s victory. I’m on my own path and will stay in my own lane. I’m under no illusions – Sean Turner is a top opponent but I’m ready to do the business and I’m looking forward to getting back in there.”

Another stellar night of Belfast boxing also sees super-featherweights Declan Geraghty and Marco McCullough face off with the likes of Steven Ward, Tyrone McCullagh and Padraig McCrory also in action.

