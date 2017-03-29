Townley Eying Title Shot

Darren Townley is hoping to put on a performance that will earn him a shot at the British Challenge belt on BCB Promotions’ Mayhem’show, at the Plymouth Guildhall on Saturday, 6th May, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth.

The 29-year-old defeated Matt Seawright last time out in February over six-two minute rounds. He did the same distance the fight before when he lost his unbeaten record to Henry Janes and he told bcb-promotions.com that he is looking forward to getting back to three minute rounds.





“It is a lot better for me preparing for the three minute rounds,” he said. “I am looking forward to doing the longer rounds this time because I think that is when I will shine through. The last two I have done six two’s and I feel I am getting into it and taking over then the bell goes, so the three minute rounds will definitely suit me much better.

“I thought I did what I had to do against Seawright in my last fight. I was happy with my performance. He is very awkward and he just comes in with his head and grabs hold a lot but he played into our hands with the work we did in the gym. It was nice to see all the hard work coming off so well. You will never look fantastic against a fighter like that but we got the job done and I was happy to get the win. Now I want to improve on that and give the fans something to get excited about in May.

“If we can get the win in this next fight then we can go for the challenge belt and that would suit me because it would be a longer fight. But I want to get this one out of the way first and then go for that, hopefully that will lead to even better things for me. I do feel ready for the step up. Everything has been going to plan in my career except that fifth fight but other than that every fight I have been improving how I have wanted to. I feel big improvements every fight so I definitely feel I will be ready.”

‘The Terminator’ is keen to avenge the defeat he suffered against Welshman Janes in October last year and admitted the rematch will be the first thing on his list after going for the Challenge belt.

“I was gutted for about two months after my defeat so now I have got that win I feel like I can put it behind me,” he explained. “I do still want the rematch so we will see what happens. After this next fight I could be put in for the British Challenge belt and then hopefully I would like to get a rematch with Henry Janes. He has beaten three good fighters in a row now; me and the other two lads were solid fighters. He is on a bit of a roll so he must have changed something. I looked at his record and he has lost a few but he has been in with top guys like Terry Flanagan and Kevin Mitchell who are class fighters.”

Plymouth lightweight, Des Newton, tops the Mayhem bill as he defends his British Challenge Lightweight Title against Gloucester’s Andy ‘Hurricane’ Harris.

Plymouth super middleweight, Cristian Hoskin-Gomez, , Launceston pair- welterweight, Wes Smith , and bantamweight, Marcus Hodgson, Cornwall cruiserweight, Marcus Kelly, and debutants Louis Aitken and Jordan Platt complete the card.

Tickets for Mayhem are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/