Toronto’s First All-Female Professional Boxing Series Launches April 23

Natasha “The Nightmare” Spence versus Tanja “Slayer” Ovsenik headline Fight Social Club





On Thursday, April 23, Fight Social Club presents a historic, all-female night of professional boxing at the Design Exchange, featuring the return of former WBF super lightweight champion of the world Natasha “The Nightmare” Spence (8-3-2, 6KOs) of Kitchener in an eight round welterweight clash with undefeated Toronto prospect Tanja Ovsenik (3-0-0, 1KOs).

Fight Social Club strives to empower women in sport, providing a platform for professional female fighters, while bringing the sophistication back to boxing. These live, elite sporting events bring together professionals, proud supporters of women in sport, boxing enthusiasts and Toronto sports fans who are looking for something new and exciting. It will be an intimate setting, with all fans within 20 feet of the ring.

“As a long-time fan and coach, I wanted to build a platform for the incredible talent in our country, to showcase female boxers and help give them the audience and respect they deserve,” explains promoter Emile Awe Reed. “There is tons of female talent right here in Ontario. Our main event is a testament to that. Spence-Ovsenik is a top-notch bout between two of the province’s best.”





Spence is coming off a hard fought draw against Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes (18-5-3, 1KOs), who subsequently lost a unanimous decision to Cecilia Braekhus (36-0-0, 9KOs) – the vaunted “First Lady of Boxing” – for the unified welterweight championship of the world.

Tickets are on sale now via https://www.ticketscene.ca/fsc. The next Fight Social Club event will be held in fall 2020.

Laura Ramsey takes on Gwendolyn O’Neil in a rematch on Saturday, February 29th

A special night of boxing is in store on Saturday night, February 29th Heavyweight’s Laura Ramsey and Gwendolyn O’Neil battle in a rematch almost 10 years in the making that will take place at the Saint Petersburg Marriott Clearwater.

The 13 bout card is promoted by T&K Boxing Promotions.

The six-round main event will feature Ramsey (10-7-1, 5 KOs) looking to extract revenge on O’Neil, who won an eight-round unanimous decision on September 11, 2010 to capture the WIBA World Heavyweight title.

Ramsey of Winter Haven, Florida has wins over undefeated Aasa Sandell (3-0-1); A 1st round stoppage over Ijoema Egbunine (12-1) and Kella Byars (1-0). Ramsey is coming off a draw with popular New Yorker Sonya Lamonikis on June 10, 2017.

O’Neil of Brooklyn, New York has a record of 19-7-2 with seven knockouts.

Besides the win over Ramsey, O’Neil has two wins over Kim Quashie (5-0) as well as a victory over Kathy Rivers (13-3-1)

In a six-round bout, undefeated super middleweight Sonny Duversonne (10-0-2, 7 KOs) of Avon Park, Florida takes on 55-fight veteran Larry Smith of Dallas, Texas.

In four-round bouts:

Jasmine Artiga (7-0, 4 KOs) of Tampa, Florida takes on Myrka Aguayo (3-2) of Tijuana, Mexico in a super flyweight bout.

Ivan Franco (5-0, 4 KOs) of Tampa, Florida fights Antonio Wattell (2-6-2, 2 KOs) of Houston in a super lightweight bout.

Felix Santana (4-0, 3 KOs) of Ocala, Florida fights Ayron Palmer (0-3) in a super lightweight fight.

Jarred Jarvais (2-0) of New Port Richey, Florida battles Fernando Marrero (0-3) of Miami in a featherweight tussle.

Brandon Moore of Lakeland, Florida makes his pro debut against Nick Pinnock (0-1-1) of Tallahassee, Florida in a heavyweight affair

Iron Alvarez (9-0, 9 KOs) of Winter Haven, Florida squares off with Jorge Luis Santos Guzman (7-9-1, 2 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico in a super featherweight bout.

Joseph Fernandez (12-3-3, 3 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, Florida will take on Ashot Mnatsakanian (2-3, 2 KOs) of Key West, Florida in a super lightweight fight.

Armando Moran (2-1, 2 KOs) of Wahneta, Florida fights Matthew Knauss (0-1) of Fernandina Beach, Florida in a featherweight affair

Evander Lamourt (5-2, 1 KO) takes on Leonardo Kenon (3-8, 1 KO) of Quincy, Florida in a lightweight competition.

Arnold Hill (11-14, 6 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, Florida takes on undefeated Ty McLoed (4-0, 4 KOs) of Bradenton, Florida in a light heavyweight fight.

Anthony Overby of Newport News, Virginia and Eric Rodriguez of Bradenton, Florida look for their 1st wins in a super welterweight fight.

Tickets for this outstanding evening of boxing are:

$40 for General Admission, $60 for Reserved, $70 for VIP Preferred, $80 per seat for 3rd and 4th row VIP table, $90 per seat for 2nd row VIP table, and $100 per seat for front row VIP table. (All tables are tables of 8)

Tickets can be bought online at https://tkallornothing2.bpt.me.