Tori Nelson vs. Sanna Turunen on Dec.1

Tori Nelson will defend her UBF Middleweight world championship against Sanna Turunen in the ten-round co-main event on Saturday night, December 1st at The Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.





That title bout will be the chief support fight to the previously announced main event between the returning Dusty Harrison taking on James Winchester in a ten-round super welterweight bout.

Nelson of Ashburn, Virginia has a record of 18-2-3 with three knockouts.

The 42 year-old Nelson is an eight-year professional who won the WBC Super Welterweight title with a 10-round split decision over Lorissa Rivers on July 29, 2011. On February 11, 2012 Nelson won the WIBA Middleweight title with a unanimous decision over Vashon Living.

On September 13, 2013, Nelson won the WIBA Welterweight title with a unanimous decision over Aleksandra Magdziak Lopez (10-1). Nelson made four defenses of the title over the likes of Kali Reis (5-1) and Mia St. John.

Nelson also captured the UBF Welterweight, Super Welterweight, Middleweight and Super Middleweight world titles, which included a win over undefeated and current world champion Alicia Napoleon.

Nelson has shared the ring with world champions Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer. Nelson is coming off a 6th round stoppage over Tiffany Woodward on August 4th in Sterling Virginia.

“I have been lucky to travel the country, fighting for, and defending my world titles. I have fought everywhere, but surprisingly, living in Ashburn, VA, I have never fought in DC. Now to be a part of this groundbreaking show at the Arena of the Washington Mystics is very special to me. My opponent lost in her first chance at a world title, and I know she does not want to lose a second time. What she does not yet know is that she is traveling a long way to fight me, and I will do everything in my power to make sure that’s she does not leave with my belt,” said Nelson.

Turunen of Tuusula, Finland has a record of 4-1-1 with one knockout.





Turunen is coming off a loss to Hannah Rankin on June 16th in England.

Also on the will be 2018 National Golden Gloves champion Kiante Irving (2-0, 2 KOs) of Beaver Falls Pa, in a four round super middleweight bout against George Sheppard (1-4-1) of Virginia,

Irving, 24 years old, has had two consecutive 1st round stoppages, including his last bout when he took out Brandon Clark on October 20th in Pittsburgh.

“In the amateurs, I traveled everywhere, but never fought in D.C. I know that the audience here is as knowledgeable about boxing as any city in the country. I am hoping to put on a good show for them, and earn some new fans from DC. I am extremely grateful to the promoters, Erwin Pendergrast and Sean Magruder to give me this opportunity.”

In an eight-round bout, Alexander Johnson (16-4-1, 7 KOs) will take on Mengistu Zarzar (6-5-1, 5 KOs) of Palmer Park, MD in a light heavyweight bout.

In six-round bouts:

Kareem Martin (10-2, 3 KOs) of Washington, DC takes on Juan Arturo Esquivel (10-8, 2 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico in a welterweight bout.

Sam Crossed (7-0, 5 KOs) of Greenbelt, MD will fight Twon Smith (3-1, 2 KOs) of Oklahoma City, OK in a cruiserweight contest

In four-round bouts:

Antonio Magruder (5-0, 4 KOs) of Washington, DC will fight Gabriel Gutierrez (7-5, 3 KOs) of El Paso, Texas.

George Harris of Washington, DC will make his pro debut against Lamar Lewis (0-3) of Arkansas in a heavyweight bout.

Jordan White (5-1, 4 KOs) of Washington, DC will take on an opponent to be named in a super welterweight fight.

Tyrell Boyd of Baltimore, MD will take on an opponent to be named in a middleweight contest.

Tricky Entertainment has been promoting music, entertainment and lifestyle events in D.C. for the past ten years, and is run by Erwin Pendergrast.

DCFightNight is run by Sean Magruder, and this will be his second boxing show in DC.

The Matchmaker is Chris Middendorf.

Ticket Prices begin at $45 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.