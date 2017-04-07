Top boxing judge Steve Weisfeld & Popular New York welterweight Johnny Turner Ring 8 Guest Speakers Tuesday, April 18

One of the most respected boxing judges, Steve Weisfeld, and popular retired New York welterweight Johnny Turner will be Ring 8’s guest speakers at its April meeting, Tuesday night, April 18 (7 p.m. ET start) at O’Neill’s Restaurant, located at 64-21 53rd Drive, Maspeth, NY 11378.





“We are delighted to have both Steve Weisfeld and Johnny Turner appear as guest speakers at our next meeting,” Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch said. “Weisfeld is one of the best judges in the sport having worked some of the biggest fights. With all the controversial decisions we have seen over the years, it will be fascinating to hear Weisfeld’s take on things.

“Johnny Turner was one of the most charismatic boxers on the New York scene in the 1970’s and 80’s. He also had a part in the movie, Raging Bull. It will conjure up a lot of warm memories hearing him reminisce about his career.”

A native of New Jersey, Weisfeld has judged more than 1,200 fights during his 25-yeear-old career, including numerous world championships all over the world. His last was the world middleweight championship bout at Madison Square Garden between Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs.

Turner (42-6-2, 32 KOs) was a staple on the New York boxing scene from 1979 to 1984. The Brooklyn welterweight fought just about everywhere in New York, including the famed Madison Square Garden and legendary Sunnyside Garden in Queens. His most notable opponent was future Hall of Famer Wilfredo Benitez, who became a three-division world champion.

ABOUT RING 8: Ring 8 became the eighth subsidiary of what was then known as the National Veteran Boxers Association – hence, RING 8 – and today the organization’s motto remains: Boxers Helping Boxers.

RING 8 is fully committed to supporting less fortunate people in the boxing community who may require assistance in terms of paying rent, medical expenses, or whatever justifiable need.

Go on line to www.Ring8ny.com for more information about RING 8, the largest group of its kind in the United States with more than 350 members. Annual membership dues is only $30.00 and each member is entitled to a buffet dinner at RING 8 monthly meetings, excluding July and August. All active boxers, amateur and professional, with a current boxing license or book are entitled to a complimentary RING 8 yearly membership. Guests of Ring 8 members are welcome at a cost of only $7.00 per person.