Top Rank & MTK Global Announce Media Partnership

Multi-year licensing agreement will bring MTK Global events from around the world to boxing fans in the United States on ESPN platforms





Top Rank and MTK Global are proud to announce an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement that will bring MTK Global events to fans in the United States on ESPN platforms, including ESPN+ — the direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment and ESPN.

The agreement calls for approximately 30 shows a year emanating from the United Kingdom, Ireland, and elsewhere around the globe.

The inaugural Top Rank/MTK Global/ESPN card will be announced soon.





“MTK Global manages a vast number of A-list fighters from around the globe,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “This deal will enable Top Rank, through the ESPN family of networks, to afford viewers in the United States the opportunity to see these great fighters perform.”

“This is a very proud day as MTK Global partners with the biggest and best in the industry to expand the audiences for our incredible fighters,” said MTK Global CEO Sandra Vaughan. “Our sole mission has, and always will be, to afford every possible opportunity we can to the athletes we represent, and this partnership really cements that. Top Rank and ESPN are names synonymous with boxing on an international level, as MTK Global has become in recent times, and we couldn’t imagine better partners to take the next step with.”

MTK Global is the world’s leading boxing management firm with more than 100 fighters under their umbrella, including lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Michael Conlan, Billy Joe Saunders and Carl Frampton. The MTK Global cards will complement the wide variety of international fight offerings already under the Top Rank on ESPN banner.

About Top Rank

Innovation has been the standard at Top Rank since it was established in 1966 by Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. The boxing industry’s leading promotional company, Top Rank has shaped, developed, and promoted the careers of top international pay-per-view superstars and Hall of Famers, including Muhammad Ali, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Tommy Hearns, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Aaron Pryor, Alexis Arguello, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Miguel Cotto, Erik Morales, Terence Crawford, and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Top Rank has promoted some of the most memorable fights in the sport’s history, including 26 Ali events, Leonard vs. Hearns, Pryor vs. Arguello, Duran vs. Leonard, Hagler vs. Hearns, Leonard vs. Hagler, Foreman vs. Holyfield, Morales vs. Barrera, De La Hoya vs. Trinidad, and the most lucrative fight in boxing history, Mayweather vs. Pacquiao. In addition to the previously mentioned super fights, Top Rank possesses one of the largest sports libraries, which includes nearly 10,000 fights.

Known for creating strategic collaborations between athletes, sponsors, and television networks, Top Rank has been an architect of boxing’s global growth by staging high-profile events in landmark settings around the world, including Madison Square Garden, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Staples Center, Wembley Arena, Araneta Coliseum, The Venetian Macao, Yankee Stadium, Radio City Music Hall, The “Fabulous” Forum, and AT&T Stadium. Top Rank has also been the leader within the boxing industry in creating unforgettable in-arena experiences for fans and embracing 21st century technological advancements to distribute world-class fights and shoulder programming across a variety of platforms.