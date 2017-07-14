Top Rank inks Mikaela Mayer

Top Rank® announced today that it signed 2016 U.S. Olympian MIKAELA MAYER to an exclusive promotional agreement. The Los Angeles native’s professional debut will double as her homecoming inasmuch as it will take place at Microsoft Theater at LA Live under the VASYL “Hi-Tech” LOMACHENKO – MIGUEL “Escorpión” MARRIAGA World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior lightweight world championship fight, Saturday, August 5. Mayer’s pro debut will be a four-round junior middleweight bout.

Managed by George Ruiz, CEO of Intelligent Arts & Artists, and trained by Al Mitchell and Coach Kay Karoma, the 5’9″ Mayer boasts a sterling amateur resume which includes being a 2016 champion in the USA Boxing Elite Nationals, the America Olympic Qualifiers and the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. At the 2016 Summer Games in Rio De Janeiro, Mayer advanced to the women’s lightweight quarterfinal, one bout short of the medal round, before losing an extremely close majority decision to Anastasiia Beliakova of Russia. Two judges scored it 39-37 for the Russian while a third judge ruled it a draw.

“Mikaela’s talent and personality translates to unique marketability. Not only are we confident she will succeed as a professional fighter but she will elevate the women’s boxing category,” said Todd duBoef, president of Top Rank. “Fighting at an elite level as an amateur has prepared her for transitioning to the professional ranks.”





“As much as I loved competing for Team USA, I am incredibly excited for this next step in my career. When I sat down with Top Rank, they were the first promotion company that truly made me feel like they shared my vision for how I could help grow the sport,” said Mayer. “Having the best promoter in the world supporting and believing in not just me, but in women’s boxing, is the fulfillment of a dream that began when I first put on boxing gloves. I am thrilled about our new partnership and the possibilities of what we can accomplish on this journey together. I can’t wait for my debut and look forward to the challenges of this transition. I’ve been very focused on the differences between fighting pro vs. amateur and I’m eager to get in there, test myself on this new stage and showcase my skills. I haven’t fought much in the United States in the last three years let alone in my hometown. In fact, I don’t think I have competed in LA since my first handful of fights back in 08′. It’s going to feel great to be back in my hometown where family and friends can watch me fight in person.”

“I had never trained a female boxer before I decided to train Mikaela, and it was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my coaching career,” said Mitchell. “Mikaela came to me pretty green, and I immediately saw her determination, dedication, and attitude that doesn’t come along all that often in a young person. She had a goal in mind, a sense for how to manage her time, and dedicated herself to the plans she made to achieve those goals. She was always working hard, and listening to how she could make herself a better athlete, and a champion boxer. I truly believe that Mikaela is ready to become a professional boxer; she is greatly respected in her sport, not only in the U.S, but by boxers, coaches, fans, and the press as well. I believe that she can help grow the sport of women’s* boxing tremendously, because of her popularity in the sport, and her superior talent.”

Mikaela walked in to my office just after the 2012 Olympic Trials. I knew she was a star within five minutes of meeting her,” said Ruiz. “She promised me then she’d get to the top of her sport. We’ve worked closely all throughout her brilliant amateur career and the Rio Olympics, so when Mikaela decided to turn pro, I knew signing with Top Rank was the best way to showcase her skills and elevate the sport of women’s boxing. She’s a dazzling technical boxer, works harder than anyone I know, and is going to be a world champion.”