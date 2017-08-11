Top Rank inks José “Chino” López

Top Rank® announced the signing of junior welterweight sensation JOSÉ “Chino” LÓPEZ to an exclusive promotional contract today. López (9-0, 7 KOs), the power puncher who hails from Humacao, Puerto Rico, is expected to make his Top Rank debut on an autumn 2017 card.

(Photo credit: Top Rank)

“I’m really excited and happy to be signing with Top Rank. I know that a lot of fighters, including myself, would have loved to sign with Top Rank right from the beginning of their careers. Now I have this big opportunity and that means that all the hard work is paying off,” said López. “I have shown a very aggressive and dominant style inside the ring. I can end fights with one punch, but I have the tools to go the distance if necessary. Even in the fights where I have won by decision I have dropped my opponents and I have dominated them from start to finish. I was focused before, but now I plan to focus even more. Now I have something that I didn’t have before, and that is the support of a great company like Top Rank. I’m going to keep working hard to keep improving as a fighter and as a person.”





“This is the big opportunity that we have been waiting for a very long time,” said Evangelista Cotto, trainer and co-manager of López. “José is a fighter with very good qualities and I know that with the support from a company like Top Rank, he will go very far.”

“Top Rank is thrilled to sign another star from the Island and we can’t wait to put him on so we can see his one-punch knockout power,” said Top Rank matchmaker Brad Goodman.

López, 25, had an outstanding amateur career, compiling a record of 173-15 (62 KOs) fighting mostly at 132 pounds and finishing his career at 140 pounds. Highlights include multi-national titles and a silver medal, representing Puerto Rico, in the 2013 ‘Copa Independencia,’ an international tournament.

