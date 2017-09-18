Top Rank to Donate 500 Tix to Friday’s Tucson Boxing Event to “Dreamers”

In support of the thousands of young immigrants that could be affected by the termination the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, boxing promotional company, Top Rank®, led by Hall-of-Fame promoter Bob Arum, will donate 500 tickets to “Dreamers” in Arizona to attend the September 22 world championship event headlined by unbeaten Mexican world champions ÓSCAR VALDEZ and GILBERTO “Zurdo” RAMIREZ. Valdez and Ramirez are considered by many experts as the future of the boxing rich country of Mexico, and they will defend their respective featherweight and super middleweight world titles in action-packed bouts.

“Top Rank wants to make it clear that we stand in solidarity with the Dreamers. We are ashamed of the way they are being treated by the Administration in Washington. Americans are way better than this,” said Arum.





“To me it is a great honor to be able to be a voice that can bring light to this issue and defend those that are in need and don’t have someone that will stand up for them. I have family members that are in danger of being deported over the decisions taken by our government against DACA. I will not stand around and watch silently. I completely support this initiative taken by Top Rank and I want everyone to know that we will stand together and we will fight for what is right,” said Valdez.

To claim their tickets to the Valdez vs. Servania / Ramirez vs. Hart card, the “Dreamers” should bring their Employment Authorization Card to the Tucson Convention Center Box Office starting Tuesday September 19 during regular box office hours and for as long as supplies last.