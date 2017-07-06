Top N.E. boxers in action August 5 on “Fight Night at the Bay” in Quincy, MA

Many of New England’s best and most popular professional boxers will be showcased Saturday night, August 5, on the “Fight Night at the Bay” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, at Marina Bay Sportplex in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Former N.E. welterweight champion Derek Silveira (12-1, 6 KOs), fighting out of Salem (MA), will headline against an opponent to be determined in the eight-round main event.

In the eight-round co-feature, hometown favorite Chris Traietti (23-4, 19 KOs) and Nick Lavin (4-5, 4 KOs), of Shelton (CT), square off for the vacant New England Cruiserweight Championship. Traietti, fighting at home in Quincy, is also the co-promoter of “Fight Night at the Bay”. A former World Boxing Council (WBC) United States cruiserweight titlist, Traietti is a college graduate who did one tour of duty in Iraq while serving in the U.S. Air Force.





Three-time world title challenger, welterweight Aleksandra Lopes (17-4-2, 1 KO) will be in action versus former world super lightweight champion Lisa Garland (15-7-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round Special Female Welterweight Attraction. The popular Lopes is a native of Poland who lives in Marshfield (MA), Garland hails from York, South Carolina.

“Granite Chin Promotions is turning it up a notch for our August 5th event,” co-promoter Chuck Shearns said. “We are keeping promising, well-known young fighters busy. They’re fighting in front of their hometown fans, in some good scraps that promises to be an entertaining show. By the time the night is over, I expect we will have had a few surprises. Tickets are priced reasonably for this family-friendly venue on the beautiful South Shore.”

Unbeaten Brooklyn middleweight Carlos Gongora (8-0, 7 KOs) faces battle-tested Texan Larry “Slow Motion” Smith (10-33-1, 7 KOs) in a six-round fight.

Also fighting on the undercard in six-rounders is Dorchester (MA) welterweight Gabriel Duluc (11-2, 2 KOs) vs. Norwalk’s (CT) Shaka Moore (12-23-3, 2 KOs), Quincy’s undefeated U.S. Marine veteran Brandon Montella (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Florida light heavyweight “Money” Mike Sawyer (7-8, 5 KOs), and Irish junior middleweight Paddy Irwin (3-0, 2 KOs), who lives in Quincy, vs. Philly’s Demetrius Thomas (0-4). Holbrook, MA welterweight Mike O’Han, Jr. (1-0) takes on Dorchester’s (MA) Daniel Amaro (0-2-1) in a four-round match.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.





Tickets, priced at $60.00 (ringside), $50.00 (general admission) and $40.00 (standing room), are on sale and available to purchase at www.ticketriver.com.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m., first bout 7:30 p.m. ET.