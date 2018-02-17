Top Local Prospects Featured On First Real Deal Boxing Event At Kings Theatre In Brooklyn On March 10

Top local prospects will be featured at the debut event presented by Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports & Entertainment at the historic Kings Theatre on Saturday, March 10, 2018.

Advance tickets for ‘Real Deal, Showcase Series II’, presented in association with World of Boxing, priced at $150, $125, $75 and $50 are now on sale online through the Kings Theatre website, www.KingsTheatre.com.





Among the fighters featured on the card is undefeated middleweight knockout artist, Edgar ‘The Chosen One’ Berlanga, (7-0-0, 7 KO’s) of Brooklyn. Only 20-years-old, Berlanga has stopped all seven of his foes as a professional in the first round. Most recently he stopped Jaime Barboza on January 26 in the first round in Philadelphia, PA. Barboza had previously gone the distance in his previous five fights against top contenders and prospects including Gary O’Sullivan, Esquiva Falcao, Nick Brinson, Kyrone Davis and Russell Lamour.

Berlanga will face-off against battle tested veteran Elie Augustama, (6-7-0, 3 KO’s), of Haiti in a scheduled six round bout. Augustama has clashed with a number of top prospects, most recently going the distance with undefeated Nicklaus Flaz on October 28, 2017.

Undefeated Mexican/American, Brooklyn native Julian Sosa, (10-0-1, 3 KO’s), will look to kick-off his 2018 campaign in style facing Dominican Wilmer Rodriguez, (9-1-0, 7 KO’s) in an eight-round junior welterweight battle.

The 22-year-old Sosa closed 2017 with a unanimous decision over Erick Daniel Martinez on October 14. Rodriguez will look to stay in the win column following a fourth-round knockout of Oscar Leon on January 26 in Santo Domingo.

Former New York Golden Gloves Champion, ‘The Brooklyn Torch’ Justin Biggs, (2-0, 2 KO’s), will also look to stay undefeated in his third professional bout. The junior middleweight followed up his knockout victory in his professional debut with a third-round stoppage of Simon Sayes on November 18, 2017.





Undefeated junior flyweight prospect Natalie Gonzalez, (3-0-0, 1 KO), of New Rochelle, New York will look to jump-start her career with her first bout in fifteen months. Gonzalez will face battled test Hungarian veteran Judit Hachbold, (4-3-0), in a scheduled six rounder.

Ukrainian heavyweight prospect Iegor Plevako, (5-0-0, 3 KO’s), will also be making the first start of his 2018 campaign at Kings Theatre on March 10. With three victories in 2017, Plevako returns to action following a unanimous decision victory over Sherman Artis Jr. on November 18.

Making his highly anticipated United States debut will be undefeated junior welterweight prospect Batyr Ahmedov, (2-0-0, 2 KO’s) of Crimea, Russia. Ahmedov was a quarterfinalist representing Turkey in the 2016 Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and finished with an amateur record of 88-8.

Also featured in separate bouts on the Real Deal Boxing event at Kings Theatre is undefeated cruiserweight prospect Joe Jones, (9-0-0, 7 KO’s), of Jersey City, New Jersey and welterweight newcomer Cesar Francis, (3-0-0, 2 KO’s) of Brooklyn, New York along with Ridgewood, New York welterweight Mathew Gonzalez, (3-0-0, 2 KO’s), and undefeated super bantamweight Khalid Twaiti, (2-0-0, 1 KO) of Brooklyn.





Rounding out the card, Bronx native, junior welterweight Josue ‘The Prodigy’ Vargas, (9-1-0, 5 KO’s), will battle in a scheduled six rounder.

Further details on these bouts will be announced shortly.