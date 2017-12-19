Top class amateur Issacs signs pro terms with Goodwin

After two years of deliberation five times London ABA Champion Louis Isaacs has put pen to paper and signed a three year management contract with Steve Goodwin.

Despite his young age 20 year old Isaacs has amassed 75 amateur fights under Lynn ABC and brings an exciting style to the professional game.





“If I do not win at least a British title I will not have fulfilled my potential” said Isaacs.

Isaacs will be aiming to make moves in the super-lightweight division with a hoped for debut in March 2017 at his local York Hall.

Goodwin has always kept an eye of Isaacs. “I have always followed Louis after I was alerted to his potential and was delighted when Louis approached me to show interest in signing professional terms. The deal was done rapidly and now I can get to work on building Louis towards titles. He has a massive fan base and this with his fantastic skills has everything to become a star in the sport.”