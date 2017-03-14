Top Catz Boxing Signs Former Golden Gloves Champion Carlos Olmeda

Top Catz Boxing expanded their roster of talented fighters by signing former three time Golden Gloves Champion Carlos Olmeda.

Olmeda 1-0 (1 KO), a hard hitting featherweight, made his professional debut in 2015 with a KO win over Kendrick Brown. A Contract dispute rendered Olmeda inactive, and he has been chomping at the bit for an opportunity to continue his pro career. “I had a small problem with my old contract, so I patiently waited it out. I am ready to get back into the ring, and show my fans I am a champion. My contract ended, and Tony (Top Catz Boxing) showed up with perfect timing. I’m ready!”





Top Catz Boxing’s Tony Meeks is extremely excited about how his stable of boxers is coming together: “We have talented fighters in Jo-El Caudle, Anthony Sonnier, Austin Bryant, and add Carlos Olmeda into the mix. Top Catz will make some noise, and fans will love our fighters. This is really exciting.”

Olmeda won the North Carolina Golden Gloves, Virginia Golden Gloves, and the regional Golden Gloves tournaments. He was one fight away from qualifying for the Olympics, but lost his qualifying bout on points. After the defeat, Olmeda turned pro, and has grown an extremely large Hispanic fan base.

Olmeda has been sparring with some of the areas best talent, and will make his Top Catz Boxing debut on the April 27, Thursday Night Fights at The Armory card.

For more info about Carlos Olmeda stay tuned to Top Catz Boxing social media @TopCatzBoxing