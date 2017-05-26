Top Catz Boxing Announces Military Appreciation Ticket Package

Top Catz Boxing pays homage to the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice serving our great country by announcing a Military Appreciation Ticket Package.

All current or former military members purchasing a four pack of tickets today through June 1 for Durham Fight Night June 22 at the Durham Armory in Durham, NC will receive four food and beverage vouchers ($12 per voucher Value) along with a TOP Catz Boxing T-Shirt.

Top Catz Boxing is excited to honor our service members, “This is the least we can do for people who have given so much to protect our freedoms. As we grow, we hope to be able to offer so much more to such a great group of men and women!”





Tickets to the event, which is promoted by Top Catz Boxing, are priced at $30, $40, and $75. Tickets are available, and can be purchased online at www.topcatzboxing.com and http://bit.ly/2qHzoZh or can be purchased by calling 919 701-2280.

Durham Fight Night (#DFN) will be an exciting, fun filled night loaded with North Carolina’s best rising stars in professional boxing, and will feature newly crowned UBF All-American Champion Maynard Allison in the main event.

Also featured on Durham Fight Night – “A Night of North Carolina’s Rising Stars” card will be Top Catz Boxing’s Carlos Olmeda 2-0 (2 KO’s), The ever charming “Babyface Assassin” Austin Bryant 4-0 (4 KO’s), Heavyweight Nate Williams 1-0 (1 KO) is back for his second pro bout, Dangerous Donnie Marshall 4-0 (3 KO’s) looks to extend his winning streak, and the return of the top entertainer in the sport of Boxing, “The Pink Panther” Miree Coleman 6-3 (4 KO’s).

For more information about Durham Fight Night – “A Night of North Carolina’s Rising Stars” follow Top Catz Boxing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @TOPCATZBOXING. Use the hashtag #DFN to follow, see, and contribute to exciting news and information on Social Media. You can also visit www.topcatzboxing.com