Tony Yoka vs. Cyril Leonet this Saturday

Ringstar Sports live stream to feature French Gold Medalist and rising superstar heavyweight Tony Yoka





Ringstar France live from Paris fight card this Saturday!

WATCH LIVE ON RINGSTAR.COM

Saturday, April 7, 2018

LIVE FROM PALAIS DES SPORTS DE PARIS

STARTING AT 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

FIGHT CARD;





SOULEYMANE CISSOKHO vs. JOSE DE JESUS MACIAS

INTERNATIONAL SUPER WELTERWEIGHT BOUT – 10 Rounds

NORDINE OUBAALI Vs. LUIS MELENDEZ

INTERNATIONAL BANTAMWEIGHT bOUT – 10 Rounds

TONY YOKA vs. CYRIL LEONET

INTERNATIONAL heavyweight bout – 10 Rounds

NOTE; VIEWERS IN FRANCE, MONACO, ANDORRA, SWITZERLAND, SUBSAHARAN AFRICA, HAITI, VIETNAM AND POLAND CAN WATCH LIVE ON CANAL+.





Olympic heavyweight Gold Medalist Tony Yoka enters his second year as a professional boxer and will make his next appearance on Saturday, April 7th at Palais des Sports de Paris, France.

In his first 10-round fight, Yoka will face French fighter Cyril “Aldo” Leonet (13-9-3, 4 KOs). Leonet won the IBF Mediterranean title and was crowned 5-time champion of France.

Leonet was French Heavyweight Champion in 2015 and 2017. He won the IBF Mediterranean Champion Belt in 2015 by beating Romanian, Lucian Bot. Tony and Leonet know each other well since he was Tony’s sparring partner last year.

Tony Yoka (3-0-0, 2 KOs), 25, who will compete in his fourth professional fight will have the advantage of being heavier and 4 inches taller.

During this evening, other members of the Ringstar France Team will enter the ring such as Elie Konki, Farrhad Saad, Michel Tavares, Souleymane Cissokho and Nordine Oubaali. Oubaali will compete in an international bout which could lead him to a world title fight.

Live coverage on Ringstar.com will start at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 7th.