Tony Yoka vs Milas LIVE on ESPN+ this Friday, September 10th

Friday Punch in Paris: Tony Yoka-Peter Milas Heavyweight Showdown Headlines Afternoon of Fights Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ – Live stream begins at 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT

Highlights of Top Rank prospect Hugo Micallef’s pro debut will be shown

Heavyweight contender Tony Yoka, the Paris native who won Olympic gold for France in 2016, returns home for a historic night at the fights. Yoka will face fellow unbeaten Peter Milas in a 10-rounder this Friday, Sept. 10 at Roland Garros, site of the French Open. This marks the first boxing event to take place at the famed tennis venue since 1973.

Yoka-Milas will headline a scheduled three-fight card streaming live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+ starting at 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT. Top Rank-signed prospect Hugo “The Fresh Prince of Monaco” Micallef will make his pro debut on the card in a four-round welterweight bout against Ezequiel Gregores (2-2, 0 KOs). Highlights of Micallef’s fight will be shown on the stream.

Yoka (10-0, 8 KOs) turned pro in April 2017 and stepped up early with wins over the likes of Jonnie Rice, David Allen and former European champion Alexander Dimitrenko. He went 2-0 in 2020, including a first-round knockout over former world title challenger Johann Duhaupas. Yoka made his 2021 debut in March and knocked out Belgian native Joel Tambwe Djeko to pick up the European Union title. Milas (15-0, 11 KOs), from Split, Croatia, has fought most of his pro career in Germany. He’s picked up standout victories over durable spoiler Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson and former world title challenger Francesco Pianeta.

