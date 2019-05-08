Tony Hawkins discusses time at the Mayweather Boxing Club





‘Tenacious’ Anthony Hawkins makes his second professional outing in a 50/50 contest against the tough ‘Irish’ Binny Folan on May 17 in Metro City, Western Australia.

Hawkins has spent a lot of time around the Mayweather Camp in the past, having trained for several years on and off in the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas. Hawkins opened up about the time he spent in the Mayweather Boxing Club.

He said, “It was an amazing experience to be able to train at the Mayweather Boxing Club and learn off all the world-class trainers they have in the gym. It was an education in boxing that is hard to match worldwide as there isn’t really anywhere in the world that has so many elite boxing personnel in the same place at the same time.





Hawkins continued, “Being able to spend time around The Money Team and Floyd on a regular basis was a fantastic experience that will be hard to top in my life. It has taught me so much about boxing and about myself as a human being and that is what is pushing me on to success in the ring.”

Legendary trainer Eddie Mustafa Muhammad and rising trainer Nate Vazquez gave their opinions on what will transpire on May 17 at Metro City.

Muhammad stated, “I like T and T. I’m backing Double T to beat Binny Folan. I’m very impressed he’s moving up to fight Folan.”

Vazquez added, “I’m going with Tenacious Tony. He looks like he’s in better shape and he trains with the best at the Mayweather Boxing Club.”

Hawkins is featured on the 30th anniversary of the Thunderdome events presented by Australian kingpins Dragon Fire Boxing. ‘Tenacious Tony’ gave his take on what it means to be involved in such a massive event and also analysed his opponent on the night at Metro City.

Hawkins revealed, “It’s an honour to be a part of such a memorable event and to be a part of Tony Tolj’s Dragon Fire Boxing. Dragon Fire is the number one promoters in Australia so to be involved with them on such a big show is a massive accomplishment in itself.

“It’s not going to be an easy fight but I believe I have got the quality to beat Folan and I think that will be the difference on the night, but it is going to be war let me promise you that.”