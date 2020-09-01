Toño Moran vs. Muecas Solis this Friday, Season Finale

All Star Boxing, Inc. has announced Friday’s headliner of their Boxeo Telemundo Series, which kicks off in a studio setting without fans in attendance, Most definitely give credit goes to boxing promoter Felix “Tuto” Zabala, Jr. for pulling off such a quality show in the most trying times and rigid safety conditions for the sport in the past 100 years.

Former WBO Latino Welterweight Champion Antonio “Tono” Moran (24-4-1, 17 KO) from Mexico City, Mexico takes on Luis “Muecas” Solis (25-10-4, 21 KO) from Merida, Yucatan, Mexico for the (WBA) Fedecentro Welterweight Title on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida., Live on Bexeo Telemundo.

In the co-feature bout Undefeated rising star Xander Zayas (4-0, 3 KO) from Sunrise, Florida in his Boxeo Telemundo debut coming off an impressive TKO win over Marklin Bailey back in February, the 17-year-old Zayas is managed by Peter Khan of Fight Game Advisors, and is promoted by Top Rank.

Proceeding the action on Boxeo Telemundo will feature newly signed prospect Junior Middleweight Bryan “The Hunter” Polaco (1-0, 1 KO) from Fajardo, Puerto Rico coming off his very impressive pro debut two weeks ago on Bexeo Telemundo by knocking out Elliott Brown, also in action Middleweight heavy puncher Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (6-0, 4 KO) from Gori, Georgia, and flyweight Anthony Olascuaga from Los Angeles, CA. will be making his professional debut.

#MoranSolis Broadcast on Boxeo Telemundo Beginning at 12:00 a.m. ET/ 9:00 p.m. PT