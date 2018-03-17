TONIGHT: St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3 O’Connor vs. Claggett in Boston

Tonight’s “St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3” will air on pay-per-view, as well as on Super Channel in Canada, headlined by the 10-round main event featuring (WBC) Silver International champion junior welterweight Danny “Bhoy” O’Connor (29-3, 11 KOs) against Canadian challenger Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (26-4-1, 17 KOs), live from the House of Blues in Boston.





“St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3”, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, is presented by Murphys Boxing in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. The popular Dropkick Murphys will play a live acoustic set prior to the main event.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute “St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3” in the United States on cable, satellite and digital PPV via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DISH and FITE.TV app and website for a suggested retail price of only $24.95.

Viewers in Canada will be able to see it live on Super Channel, which will showcase Calgary’s rising star Steve Claggett to the entire country.

Fans around the world can also order “St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3 via FITE TV live streaming platform (excluding Canada) for $24.95. For details visit www.fite.tv.

Calling all the action from ringside are Ray Flores and Marc Abrams. Two-division world champion Paulie Malignaggi will join them for the main event as color analyst.





TODAY’S “ST. PATRICK’S DAY CLASH 3” PPV LINE-UP

WBC SILVER INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR WELTER CHAMPIONSHIP – 10 ROUNDS

Danny “Bhoy” O’Connor (29-3, 11 KOs), Champion, Framingham, MA

Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (26-4-1, 17 KOs), Challenger, Calgary, Canada.

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS

“The Silent Assassin” William Foster, III (6-0, 5 KOs), New Haven, CT

Nick “Kanyankole” Otieno (31-13, 13 Kos), Nairobi, Kenya lbs.

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHTS – 8 ROUNDS

T.J. “The Power” Doheny (18-0, 13 KOs), No. 1 Contender, Portlaois, Ireland

“Machine-Gun” Mike Oliver (26-7-1, 8 KOs), Hartford, CT

Preceding the PPV fights, 8-10 p.m. ET / 5-7 PT, four undercard bouts will be available to watch live and for free on FACEBOOK FIGHT NIGHT. New England champion Greg “The Villain” Vendetta (17-2-1, 10 KOs), Stoneham, MA, vs. Engleberto Valenzuela (11-12, 3 KOs), Mexico, 6 rounds; Russian welterweight Yurik Mamadov (6-1, 3 KOs), Brooklyn, NY, vs. Daniel Sostre (13-16-1, 5 KOs), Puerto Rico, 6 rounds; featherweight Amanda Pavone (2-0, 1 KO), Burlington, MA vs. Sarah Click (pro debut), Framingham, MA, 4 rounds; lightweight Tomas Romain (5-1), NY vs. Israel Rojas (13-20, 5 KOs), Mexico, 6 rounds. All fights and fighters are subject to change.