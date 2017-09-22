Tonight’s Outstanding Card in Philly Being Broadcast Live on GIVEMESPORT

Tonight’s (September 22) “Fight Night at The Sugarhouse” event at the SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, is being broadcast live on GIVEMESPORT’s popular Facebook page.

Presented by Hard Hitting Promotions’ (in association with Greg Cohen Promotions & Devin Haney Promotions) “Fight Night at The Sugarhouse” will be headlined by Philadelphia heavyweight Joey “The Tank” Dawejko (17-4-4, 10 KOs) taking on Detroit’s Demetrius Banks (9-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round battle.





Tonight’s broadcast, which is absolutely free, begins at 7pm ET/4pm PT and the commentators will be Mark Abrams, former two-time heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman Sr., and Sara Fina.

“We are very excited to be working with the GIVEMESPORT team, which will be streaming our event live tonight on their Facebook page. GIVEMESPORT has over 25 million followers, and we look forward to giving their audience an outstanding event!” said John Mirenda, CEO of Hard Hitting Promotions.

“There’s such a thrill around being able to broadcast an outstanding live card and I know GIVEMESPORT’s fans love boxing and will be very excited, said Nick Thain, CEO of GIVEMESPORT. “It’s great to be able to bring live coverage that is free-to-air to a really engaged audience.”

Also featured in separate bouts tonight will be welterweight Ray “Tito” Serrano (22-4, 10 KOs), taking on Brazilian veteran Claudinei “The Volcano” Lacerda (18-17-1, 13 KOs); former national amateur champion turned undefeated professional from Philly, super lightweight Branden “The Gift” Pizarro (7-0, 4 KOs) going against Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey (8-7-3, 6 KO’s) in the six round co-feature. In another featured bout, former WBA Youth world lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (16-0, 11 KOs) will face Mexico’s Enrique Tinoco (16-4-3, 12 KOs) in an eight-round showcase.

There are several other fights. The entire card is listed below